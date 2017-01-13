11 interior design ideas worth pinching from Instagram

Time for a little new year redecorating?

Instagram is prime trawling space for interior design inspiration. To save your thumbs from endless swiping, here are our pick of looks we’re lusting after right now.

1. Good as gold

Paint or wallpaper? We can’t quite work it out, but what we do know is we’ve got hearts in our eyes.

@mepflug brought a golden touch to @_tamarapeterson’s Brooklyn apartment. Photo by @Mariliphoto A photo posted by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

2. Oh, to be a child again

The bunk beds we had as a youngster pale in comparison.

#interior #design #ideas #interiordesignideas #kids #room #quattro A photo posted by Interior Design Ideas (@interiordesignideas) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:08pm PST

3. Thorny dreams

Cacti don’t exactly call out ‘sweet dreams’ to us, but somehow, this really works.





4. Classic elegance

We love the mix of contemporary and traditional features.

A collection that’s subtle and stunning at once, Lucid makes its debut this January at the @americasmartatl. #TheLoloiLook #atlmkt A photo posted by Loloi Rugs (@loloirugs) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:34pm PST

5. Feeling blue

This kitchen is given instant personality by these fabulous tiles.

Had an absolute blast tiling this feature wall shouk cafe #shoukcafe #middleeastern #tile #renovations #cafe #tilinging #tiler #designs #artistic A photo posted by Bathroom Designs (@bathroomdesigns) on Jun 9, 2014 at 5:47pm PDT



6. Bath time!

We wouldn’t mind getting a little dirty if it meant bathing here.

#transparent #glass #bathtub💧😍 A photo posted by Bathroom Ideas (@bathroomideas) on Jun 6, 2015 at 2:52pm PDT

7. For the love of symmetry

Rugs in the kitchen? Who’d have thought it – but it works!

A photo posted by @kitchen_design_ideas on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:37pm PST

8. School’s out

Make chalk an unlikely addition to your dinner party.



9. Hodge-podge

Those paintings, the sunflowers, that mirror… this room is a feast for the eyes.

Mix Masters. From the home of @benjamin_brougham, our Director of Interiors, via @designsponge. A photo posted by Jonathan Adler (@jonathanadler) on Sep 3, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

10. Souk-cess

Bring the souks of Morocco to your living space with a fabric mish-mash.

Did you know that you can shop vintage textiles and rugs on my website? Link in profile to shop and see what we have in store. A photo posted by Madeline Weinrib (@madelineweinrib) on Sep 22, 2016 at 2:00pm PDT

11. That wallpaper

The ethnic features in this dining space are enough to satiate our wanderlust (for now).

Introducing Azari, our new abstract peacock wallpaper in turquoise and gold. Shop the new collection Durbar on Matthewwilliamson.com #mwwallpapers #osborneandlittle A photo posted by Matthew Williamson (@matthewwilliamson) on Nov 3, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

