11 interior design ideas worth pinching from Instagram

Time for a little new year redecorating?
Instagram is prime trawling space for interior design inspiration. To save your thumbs from endless swiping, here are our pick of looks we’re lusting after right now.
1. Good as gold
Paint or wallpaper? We can’t quite work it out, but what we do know is we’ve got hearts in our eyes.
2. Oh, to be a child again
The bunk beds we had as a youngster pale in comparison.
3. Thorny dreams
Cacti don’t exactly call out ‘sweet dreams’ to us, but somehow, this really works.
4. Classic elegance
We love the mix of contemporary and traditional features.
5. Feeling blue
This kitchen is given instant personality by these fabulous tiles.
6. Bath time!
We wouldn’t mind getting a little dirty if it meant bathing here.
7. For the love of symmetry
Rugs in the kitchen? Who’d have thought it – but it works!
8. School’s out
Make chalk an unlikely addition to your dinner party.
An oldie – but that big old chalkboard in the dining room for a wine tasting party is a favorite- and a lot of you have said this photo was how you found my blog. And more about the dining room and what it looks like now coming your way on Friday. #diningroom #cottage #french #chalkboard #blooms #flowers #chandelier #home #inspiration #bling #wine #cozy #design #italy
9. Hodge-podge
Those paintings, the sunflowers, that mirror… this room is a feast for the eyes.
10. Souk-cess
Bring the souks of Morocco to your living space with a fabric mish-mash.
11. That wallpaper
The ethnic features in this dining space are enough to satiate our wanderlust (for now).
