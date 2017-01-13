Property Report

11 interior design ideas worth pinching from Instagram

By on Life & Style Style

Time for a little new year redecorating?

instagram

Instagram is prime trawling space for interior design inspiration. To save your thumbs from endless swiping, here are our pick of looks we’re lusting after right now.

1. Good as gold

Paint or wallpaper? We can’t quite work it out, but what we do know is we’ve got hearts in our eyes.

@mepflug brought a golden touch to @_tamarapeterson’s Brooklyn apartment. Photo by @Mariliphoto

A photo posted by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

2. Oh, to be a child again

The bunk beds we had as a youngster pale in comparison.

#interior #design #ideas #interiordesignideas #kids #room #quattro

A photo posted by Interior Design Ideas (@interiordesignideas) on

3. Thorny dreams

Cacti don’t exactly call out ‘sweet dreams’ to us, but somehow, this really works.



4. Classic elegance

We love the mix of contemporary and traditional features.

5. Feeling blue

This kitchen is given instant personality by these fabulous tiles.


6. Bath time!

We wouldn’t mind getting a little dirty if it meant bathing here.

#transparent #glass #bathtub💧😍

A photo posted by Bathroom Ideas (@bathroomideas) on

7. For the love of symmetry

Rugs in the kitchen? Who’d have thought it – but it works!

A photo posted by @kitchen_design_ideas on

8. School’s out

Make chalk an unlikely addition to your dinner party.


9. Hodge-podge

Those paintings, the sunflowers, that mirror… this room is a feast for the eyes.

Mix Masters. From the home of @benjamin_brougham, our Director of Interiors, via @designsponge.

A photo posted by Jonathan Adler (@jonathanadler) on

10. Souk-cess

Bring the souks of Morocco to your living space with a fabric mish-mash.

Did you know that you can shop vintage textiles and rugs on my website? Link in profile to shop and see what we have in store.

A photo posted by Madeline Weinrib (@madelineweinrib) on

11. That wallpaper

The ethnic features in this dining space are enough to satiate our wanderlust (for now).

