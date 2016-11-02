3 robots for your ultra-modern home

They will cook, clean and be your best friend

Consumer robotics startups are on the rise – they now claim a quarter of the global robotics deal share in the last five years, receiving over USD900 million in aggregate funding since 2013. writes CB Insights.

Here are four kinds of robots that could soon be introduced to your home.

Social robots

“Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty,” said Mother Teresa.

Here’s the modern cure – a robot best friend.

Social robots for homes have received the greatest share of consumer robotics deals. Such robots can help care for the elderly, acting as a personal assistant and fulfilling a social need.

Slightly less depressing is UBTECH. The humanoid robotics startup raised USD100 million in funds from CDH Investments, Goldstone Investment and CITIC Securities International. Their Alpha robot (see video) can be a “fun friend for all the family,” essentially acting as a jolly little butler.

More: These two tech titans are upping their smart home game in Asia

Educational robots

Got kids? In fact, even if you haven’t, educational robots can be your personal live-in tutor to teach you new skills.

In particular, robots that teach children coding have caught the interest of investors.

Wonder Workshop is the best funded startup in this category, having raised USD36 million in equity.

Service robots

Household chores getting you down?

Robots that perform typical household duties such as cooking and cleaning will be an essential part of your future smart home.

Moley Robotics have created a master chef for your kitchen (video below), and how about this Dyson robot vacuum cleaner, or this window cleaning WINBOT.

Read next: What Elon Musk’s Hyperloop could mean for PropTech