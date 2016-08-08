5 of the best property tech companies

Property technology “proptech” companies are changing the way we buy, sell, search for and maintain real estate

As our lives become ever more digitalised, it’s no surprise that the real estate world is getting in on the action.

Property Report has previously written how technological developments will change where we live and work, how this will impact property prices, and also change how those who work in the real estate industry do their jobs.

Below is our pick of five companies that are doing just that, and truly making waves in the world of property technology.

Easily making headlines due to the fact that it was started by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, Haus is an online platform that digitises the negotiating process between buyers and sellers from offer submission to acceptance.

With Haus, buyers obtain an unprecedented level of visibility in the vetting process of sellers or their agents. Whenever a listing is placed on the Haus platform, buyers can see other buyers’ offers and their terms in real time and make amendments as necessary.

While PropertyGuru’s bread and butter is as Singapore’s leading real estate listings site, it has also been dabbling in the tech world and can now claim to be an industry leader in using virtual reality to sell homes.

Using HoloLens (see video below), investors can experience being inside a property without having to physically travel to it. This technology is set to redefine the way we view and buy property.

This online mortgage platform pairs investors with short-term mortgage finance opportunities. Started in 2008, it has already lent about 700M to borrowers.

The platform enables institutional investors and ordinary savers to finance short-term mortgages, meaning people can buy properties that need updating, refurbish them and then quickly sell them on for profit.

Fixflo is a software that allow tenants to report problems to landlords and schedule repairs. This platform is especially useful in instances where the landlord lives overseas as it bridges the communication gap between tenants, agents and landlords.

It’s tech and real estate credentials are strong, having been founded by Friends Reunited CTO Duncan Careless and a former property lawyer Rajeev Nayyar.

Launched in May 2013, in less than three years Fixflo has become the market leading repair reporting software for lettings agents, and recently won the 2016 Sunday Times gold award for best supplier to the lettings industry.

Hubble works in a similar way to Airbnb, but rather than finding the perfect place for users to rest their head at night, it sources office locations for small businesses and start-ups.

Currently only available in London, Hubble has grown quickly since its launch in 2014. The online marketplace has been featured as one of Wired’s Hottest European Startups.

