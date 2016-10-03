6 reasons why Thamrin is one of Jakarta’s hottest neighbourhoods

Taking luxury lifestyle in Indonesia to new altitudes

As one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Jalan Thamrin and its surrounding district have become a gridlock of lifestyle convergence points over the years. Brimming with options for fine-dining foodies, well-heeled shoppers, and late-night revellers, the area has, particularly in recent years, become more than just an extension of the central business district.

High-rise luxury condominium units are also becoming an increasingly prominent fixture among the office blocks and shopping malls catering to the influx of expatriates and wealthy young Indonesians who prefer to live within proximity to their offices.

1. The Mansion at Le Parc

A 27-unit, 18,000-square-metre masterpiece that is equal parts homage to history and nod to neo-Jakarta, this mid-rise residential development plays up Jakarta’s Batavian past with architecture evocative of 19th-century Dutch colonial design. Those eager for a slice of nostalgia can fork out USD2.4 million to USD9.2 million for the units, sized at 1,050 square metres on average. Developer Putra Gaya Wahana is making progress on the swanky residential development, which snagged three nominations at the upcoming Indonesia Property Awards and has an outlay of USD3.5 billion, for a 2018 completion. It will be part of a bigger, mixed-use complex at Thamrin Nine that will face a future MRT station.

2. SKYE

Positioning itself as a “lifestyle resort in the sky,” this lofty watering hole by the Ismaya Group hovers at the 56th floor of the BCA Tower in Thamrin. When the night owls flee the scene, the outdoor lounge and pool area convert into a “bistro by day” while the indoor area serves as an “all-day dining” restaurant. The vibe is Latin American, from the architecture and interior design to the cuisine, overseen by Kiwi executive chef Hamish Lindsay.

3. Bengawan

Bengawan is the Bahasa word for “river,” and true to its name, gastronomic thrills gush forth from this five-star, fine-dining eatery lodged on the seventh floor of Keraton at The Plaza hotel. Chef Gennaro Avagnale creates a steady stream of a la carte menu items, complemented by an extensive wine list, with an assortment of Southeast Asian dishes for breakfast. Lest it belies its name, Bengawan manages to incorporate green foliage into its contemporary interior, along with conspicuous water features.

4. Anandamaya Residences

Another Indonesia Property Awards nominee, Anandamaya Residences is as much an exercise in style as functionality. Situated across the Ciliwung river from Le Parc, along Jakarta’s Jalan Sudirman, Anandamaya is comprised of three 46-storey buildings, towering up to 195 metres, with 509 units between them. With an average size of 2,000 square feet, units at Anandamaya are ideal for multi-generational apartment living. The first tower is built with only three units to each floor, and residents have a choice between three- and four-bedroom units, many of which boast double-height living space. The six penthouses crowning the first tower have dining spaces opening to panoramic views of the city. Launched in 2014, Anandamaya Residences eyes a completion date in 2018 with a total development cost of USD250 million. Unit prices range from USD700,000 through USD2.8 million.

5. Grand Indonesia Mall

Living up to its name, this retail space cranks up the extravagance with a roster of tenants that includes Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Harvey Nichols, and Louis Vuitton. It is also home to the flagship store of Alun-Alun (“Town Square”), showcasing the best of Indonesian craftspeople and artisans. One of the largest shopping centres in the country, Grand Indonesia is split into two malls: East and West.

6. Tanamera Coffee

It makes no sense to be in Java and miss what the island is synonymous with throughout the world: coffee. Caffeine dependents might find this Thamrin hangout their Jannah on earth, which roasts an exhaustive array of Indonesian arabica that reads like a what’s what of beautiful Indonesian islands: Sumatra, Flores, and so forth. Tanamera was awarded Champion International Roaster at the Melbourne International Coffee Exhibition.

