The future of luxury swimming is crystal clear

Over 60 man-made lagoons are expected in Asia in the next 6 years

A manmade body of water so limpid that it is neither sea or swimming pool, the crystal lagoon will be making a bigger splash across Asia.

Crystal Lagoons, the world’s premier developer of the artificial lakes, will secure 60 projects around the continent over the next six years, the company revealed to The Nation. This appears to be just a modest estimate though.

“Actually, our target number of 60 crystal lagoons in Asia in the next six years is a conservative number,” Jaime Rivera, Crystal Lagoons’ director for Southeast Asia, said.

Around 20 crystal lagoons are in various stages of development in Asia, with four projects in Vietnam alone under negotiation. The firm is also in discussion for crystal lagoons in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Sepang, and Malacca) and South Korea (Busan, Dongsan-Myeon, Seoul and Songdo). In Cambodia, the company is eyeing a project near Phnom Penh.

Discussions with developers are also underway in Indonesia and Thailand, with crystal lagoons due to come online in Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Pattaya, Phuket, and Sattahip, as well as Jakarta and Batam. Crystal Lagoon is, in fact, earmarking two to four crystal lagoons a year in Thailand, Rivera revealed.

Further west, Crystal Lagoons is ironing out a project in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The company previously built a 7.2-hectare lagoon within MahaSamutr, a luxury villa complex in the Thai resort town of Hua Hin, in addition to a 6.3-hectare creation for a watersports complex in Bintan Treasure Bay in Indonesia’s Riau Islands.

The crystal lagoons simulate a beach atmosphere in areas set far inland, as in the case of its Guinness world record-breaking project in the Citystars Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

“Making crystal-clear lagoons possible in public places provides a beach lifestyle within cities far from the coast,” said Rivera. “And completely transforming communal spaces can change people’s lives by creating a reality never before imagined.”

