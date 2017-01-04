7 sofa beds your guests will love so much they may never leave

Be the host with the most

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to have your family over more, we’re here to help you keep good on your promise.

As many of us living in Asian cities are low on space (and often high in family members), the sofa bed is a valuable way to squeeze in an extra body (or two).

Plenty of the sofa beds we’ve come across in the past have been difficult to pull out, lacking in comfort and certainly lacking the glamour factor we crave in our fabulous homes. Now, furniture designers are remedying these shortcomings.

Here are seven ideas to take your sofa from day to night in style.

Ashland L-Shape Sofa Bed Set

Slick and modern, we can imagine this fold down sofa bed in a high-flying bachelor pad. Perfect for nieces and nephews to top-and-tail on.

Available at USD608.

Find it here.

Bishopstrow Left Chaise Storage 4 Seater Sofa Bed

We’re dying to curl up on this sofa for a cup of tea and a biscuit, and would definitely be happy to spend the night here too.

With a storage compartment under the chaise where you can store pillows and duvets, a super-easy pull-out mechanism and available in a wide range of fabrics, we’re pretty much sold!

Available at USD2,206.

Find it here.



Vernon Sofa Bed

For those favoring neutral tones, this beige sofa will fit nicely into a number of design schemes.

A snip at just USD505.

Find it here.

The York Sofa Bed from Haiku Designs

A classic. Pair with some leather-bound books and a cut-glass tumbler of rare Scotch.

Available at USD1,750.

Find it here.

Upend 2 seater sofa bed from Tree

Chic and contemporary. For those who don’t like any fuss.

Available at USD1,938.

Find it here.

Hampshire Sofa Bed



We love the preppy look of this pin-stripe sofa, but if stripes aren’t your thing, it’s also available in a range of fabrics including a luxurious velvet.

Made in the UK but ships worldwide. Prices from USD1,950

Find it here.

Recess sofa bed from Ziinlife

Not the biggest. But then nor is our apartment.

Available at USD1,160

Find it here.

