88 million ways Chinese investors saw luck in this Sydney property

It’s unlikely empirical research is behind this purchase price

Motivated by numerology more than anything, a Chinese firm recently bought a site in Sydney’s central business district to the magic tune of AUD88,888,888.88, BBC reported.

That’s around USD68.2 million but luck is apparently Australian in currency. The figure ‘8’ connotes prosperity in traditional Chinese belief.

“This is not the first time that Chinese buyers have chosen to offer a price that includes numbers that are considered lucky,” Vince Kernahan of Colliers International, the real estate company handling the sale, told the BBC. “The buyer’s offer was very close to several other offers. They just chose these numbers for luck and as it turned out their luck was with them.”

There’s no word on whether the site itself, situated at 333 Kent Street, has any cosmic significance, but it does sit close to Darling Harbour. The Chinese firm will develop the site into a hotel and residential building with views of the waterfront.

Chinese investment in Australian property is bounding rapidly. China emerged as Australia’s largest property investor in the year to June 2015, with AUD24 billion (USD18 billion) in approved investments, according to the country’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

