After 29 years with Koh Brothers, Francis Koh wins SG’s Real Estate Personality award

Francis Koh will be honoured at the 6th South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) on 24 November 2016

Singapore’s Francis Koh, managing director and group CEO of Koh Brothers Group Limited, is slated to appear at the exclusive, black-tie gala dinner of the 6th annual South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) on 24 November 2016, to receive the Real Estate Personality of the Year award.

The special recognition will be presented by the editors of Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design magazine, to Koh, who has been instrumental in maintaining the Koh Brothers Group’s sharpened business focus and strong track record amidst challenging operating climate.

“I’m humbled to be named Singapore’s Real Estate Personality of the Year amongst many outstanding developers, this is a significant achievement both in my personal capacity and for Koh Brothers Group Limited,” says Koh.

The visionary developer and businessman is dedicating the award to his creative and hardworking team, and the Group’s property development arm, Koh Brothers Development Pte Ltd.

“This award is also especially meaningful as Koh Brothers Group celebrates our 50th anniversary milestone this year, and it attests to our niche as a homegrown lifestyle-themed developer, as we strive to build cities and dreams,” he adds. “It’s a form of motivation for all of us at Koh Brothers to break new grounds for success.”

Among the Group’s finest developments are Parc Olympia, The Lumos, Bungalows @ Caldecott, and Westwood Residences – the latter features cycling amenities, many of which are firsts in the Singapore residential scene.

In addition, the firm’s construction arm recently won a landmark SGD1.12 billion (USD791 million) joint venture project from the Changi Airport Group – the Group’s largest contract win to date – for development works to effect three runway operations at Changi Airport.

“Koh’s creativity and pursuit of unique business opportunities have proven to be a breath of fresh air in Singapore’s relatively stale market of late,” says Liam Aran Barnes, brand director and editor-in-chief of Property Report.

“He’s also renowned for his hands-on approach and open-door policy at Koh Brothers, the group his father founded more than five decades ago.”

Established in 1966, Koh Brothers Group is currently exploring to export their capabilities and brand outside Singapore to explore opportunities in new geographies as they enter their next phase of growth.

An engineering graduate of the University of Birmingham, Koh has an MBA from the National University of Singapore. He describes his leadership style as open-minded, creative and consultative, and he enjoys brainstorming sessions with his business partners, associates and colleagues to gain fresh ideas and perspectives.

“I’m also deeply passionate about the business – real estate and construction – supported by perseverance and a sharp focus that have proved to be valuable attributes in providing a clear vision and direction for the Group.

When asked about his plans after receiving his prestigious Real Estate Personality of the Year award from PropertyGuru’s South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) on 24 November, Koh says: “We’ll continue to be on the lookout for investment opportunities both in Singapore and overseas.“

Koh will also join the Real Estate Personalities ‘Legend’s panel at the 2nd Property Report Congress Singapore, a two-day conference on 23-24 November. A precursor to the awards gala dinner, the Property Report Congress Singapore will feature top experts from around ASEAN and the globe, including other 2016 Real Estate Personality of the Year Winners from Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia.

