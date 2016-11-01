After Porsche, Aston Martin drives into Miami real estate

From hot wheels to high views

It’s not enough that Aston Martin is behind one of the world’s flashiest, fastest vehicles. The brand is now venturing into real estate development.

The British automaker has partnered with G and G Business Developments to create Aston Martin Residences, a 66-storey, sail-shaped condominium tower in Miami. Offering 390 units, including seven penthouses and a duplex penthouse, Aston Martin’s first residential project will give occupants vistas of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay.

“This remarkable new venture realizes our long-term vision of entering the world of luxury real estate, and is a natural extension of the Aston Martin brand,” said Katia Bassi, vice-president for Aston Martin and managing director of AM Brands, in a statement. “Such ventures enable us to further enhance and grow the brand into new aspects of the luxury world that appeal to both our existing and future customers.”

Aston Martin will be following in the footsteps of Porsche, which is developing a Miami condominium tower complete with a 3,000 sqft car gallery..

More: Getting up to speed on Zaha Hadid’s skyscraper in Miami

Aston Martin Residences is poised for completion by 2021, with groundbreaking set for summer of next year.

Designed by the architects at Revuelta and Bodas Mian Anger, the Residences will feature two private lobbies, a fitness center, and full-service spa. The penthouses will have their own private pools and balconies, while an infinity pool crowns the 55th level of the building.

Aston Martin’s foray into condominium development falls neatly into its Art of Living thrust, which aims to create a full range of complementary lifestyle products and experiences bearing the automaker’s brand.

Read next: Inside starchitect Chad Oppenheim’s Miami hideout