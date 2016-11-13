An Cuong wood returns as co-sponsor of the Vietnam Property Awards 2017

Vietnam’s wood-working solutions expert is back to support Vietnam’s biggest real estate event of the year

Ho Chi Minh City-based An Cuong Wood Working JSC, one of the leading companies in woodworking and decorative materials, has again signed on as co-sponsor for the annual Vietnam Property Awards.

“We’re grateful to have been part of the previous Vietnam Property Awards, which was a tremendous success,” the company said in a statement.

“The prestige that the Vietnam Property Awards brings to the industry is commendable, with its credible judging process and supervision. It is our privilege to sponsor the country’s biggest awards programme for a second year.”

An Cuong specialises in wood and plastic based panels used in interior decoration for offices, homes, condominiums, kitchen cabinets, schools, hospitals, super malls, bathroom partition, flooring and many more applications.

Established in 1994, the company is represented in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Canada, United States and Australia. It has more than 10 showrooms in Vietnam. The firm’s furniture products are exported to Japan, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

The third annual Vietnam Property Awards is presented by title sponsor Kohler and organised by the PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group. The black-tie gala dinner will be held Friday, 2 June at the InterContinental Asiana Siagon. As one of the biggest real estate events in the country, the gala dinner expects an attendance of more than 400 guests.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.