Asia’s most exciting waterfront developments of 2016

The region’s formerly industrial seaside and riverside areas are now the hottest places to live

While cities have always sprung up alongside glistening bodies of water from the Tigris to the Thames, time has not been so kind to many waterfront locations, once hubs of industrial activity. As the age of industry died out, many urban waterside areas lost their vitality with it.

But now, a sea (or river) change is coming to Asia’s greatest waterfront cities. Governments are homing in on seafronts and riverbanks as priority areas for urban redevelopment: catalysts for economic revitalisation and boons to land values.

“As the local economies mature and affluence rises, these waterfront properties become increasingly attractive from a recreational and housing point of view,” said Chua Yang Liang, head of research for Southeast Asia and Singapore at Jones Lang LaSalle. “They offer something uniquely different from the typical inland development.”

Like green spaces inland, seaside or riverside developments serve as a highly developed city’s last link to nature, which is a great value proposition to modern property developers. “Both end-users and investors are typically fond of waterfront locations with their expansive views and resort-like lifestyle,” Chua said.

The following are some examples of the best recent waterfront developments in Asia:

Central harbourfront redevelopment

Where: Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government has grand plans to rejuvenate the Victoria harbourfront, specifically along the city’s Central district, and to open previously closed sections of it to the public. Costing HKD12 billion (USD1.5 billion), this area will stretch from the outlying island ferry piers to the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. The project will take inspiration from the Kwun Tong promenade, built on a cargo working area that had been home to waste paper recycling firms.

Chao Phraya River projects

Where: Bangkok

A nonprofit organisation, Bangkok River Partners, is working with the Thai government and real estate firms to rejuvenate areas along the Chao Phraya River. One of the most eagerly awaited efforts by the private sector is the THB54 billion (USD1.6 billion) IconSiam mixed-use development, which will cover a 750,000-square-metre stretch along the ‘Venice of the East.’ Land prices along the Chao Phraya increased to THB150,000-200,000 (USD4,200-5,600) per square wah last year, compared with THB50,000 (USD1,400) per square wah in 2011, according to the Thai Condominium Association.

Cheonggyecheon River Project

Where: Seoul

The Landscape Architecture Foundation predicts that the radical redevelopment in 2005 of Seoul’s once heavily polluted central river and wastewater canal has increased property prices in the immediate area by 30-50 percent.

Qingdao Waterfront

Where: Shandong Province, China

A former area of commercial wharfs and docks in Qingdao was developed into a world-class marina to host Olympic sailing events in 2008. The Chinese Academy of Sciences this year ranked Qingdao as China’s most livable city.

Clarke Quay

Where: Singapore

This successful regeneration has seen an area of warehouses on the Singapore River transformed into one of the most famous commercial and entertainment districts in Asia. The area attracts an estimated 2 million visitors a year.

Bay City

Where: Manila

The Bay City reclamation project in Manila Bay is fast growing as the Philippine capital’s next CBD. The bayfront is home to one of the largest shopping malls in the world, SM Mall of Asia, and Entertainment City, a project that includes casino complex City of Dreams. An estimated 25,000 residential units will come online in Bay City over the next few years, on top of several office developments.

