BDO is the official supervisor of the 2017 Asia Property Awards

Only the best supervises the region’s biggest and most respected real estate awards programme



Continuing its role as official supervisor of the biggest and most recognised real estate awards system in the region, BDO plays a crucial role supervising the judging of PropertyGuru’s annual Asia Property Awards, assuring that they are transparent, ethical and credible.

Preserving the credibility of the Asia Property Awards was just one of the reasons why BDO received the IAB Network of the Year in 2015, beating industry giants such as PwC and KMPG.

As the awards’ official supervisor, BDO checks all completed entry forms to ensure that they meet the published criteria; judges then submit all scores directly to BDO for tabulation. During all judges meetings, a BDO representative is present to ensure that procedures are correctly followed. Attention is closely paid to identifying conflicts of interest during the judging process. BDO also approves all Winner and Highly Commend results from the judges and presents the results to the organisers.

“During our reign as the official supervisor of the judging process, the Awards have never stood still – always evolving, continually being tweaked, always aiming higher to ensure that achievements in Asia’s real estate market are recognised and duly rewarded,” says Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner at BDO.

“I think a large part of the Awards’ ability to remain relevant in the last 12 years is because of the focus and attention placed on the credibility of the judging process, which is both rigorous and transparent,” he adds. “As the Awards have grown to now be held in countries across Southeast Asia and in China, BDO’s network of offices in the region has been there to support the judging process.”

BDO is one of the world’s largest accounting networks, with around 60,000 employees working in more than 1,300 offices across 152 countries.

The firm’s local offices are considered among the best in the industry. In December 2016, BDO Singapore won three honours at the prestigious CFO Innovation Awards, namely Partner of the Year – Best in Audit Services (Mid-Tier), Partner of the Year – Best in Tax Advisory (Mid-Tier), and Editor’s Choice Award – Excellence in Business Transformation (Management Consulting).

Ashburn says BDO’s integral role in the 2017 Asia Property Awards will remain as the awards programme further expands to new markets. “We will continue to support the Asia Property Awards programme throughout the region by supervising the judging process of each awards, leveraging from the experience we have gained in supervising the awards over the years.”

Visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com/how-to-enter/ for more details on how to nominate or enter.