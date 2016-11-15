Cambodia Construction Industry Expo to bring together key industry players

This three day program celebrates the most dynamic engine of economic growth in Cambodia

Cambodia’s biggest Construction Industry Expo is taking place between 1 – 3 December in Phnom Penh, bringing together key industry players, including project owners, contractors, designers, distributors, developers, investors and ministries.

Also, a Trade Mission for British Companies looking to explore business opportunities in Cambodia will be organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia and the Department for International Trade, linking attendees up with key local partners in the market.

Cambodia’s construction industry has become the most dynamic engine of economic growth in Cambodia, with 7 percent annual growth, and accounting for 10 percent of gross domestic product.

In June 2016 alone, there was USD832.2 million investment in the sector, compared with USD39.7 million the previous June.

The programme includes:



• Full access to the Cambodia Construction Industry Expo 2016 during its 3 day programme, which attracts over 15,000 visitors, key industry players and Ministries.

• Company profile and promotion at a UK dedicated Booth that will feature at the Expo.

• Invitation to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador on the 1st December for delegates and strategic construction contacts.

• Invitation to the Cambodia Construction Industry Expo networking reception on the 2nd December.

• 1-2-1 meetings with Japanese contractors and investors in Cambodia in partnership with the Japanese Business Association of Cambodia (JBAC).

For more information please contact: businessservices@britchamcambodia.org

