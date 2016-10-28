Capital Place: A Good Sign for Jakarta’s Future

Office space in Jakarta has a new shining light

By Todd Lauchlan

The launch of Capital Place in early summer is a sign of good things to come for Jakarta.

It not only sets a new standard for office space in the city, but it also expands the direction of development in the Indonesian capital. Its location in the Gatot Subroto neighborhood of Jakarta expands the city’s Golden Triangle and is effectively extending the central business district to the south.

The project has become the flagship holding for the building’s landlord, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. GIC acquired the project in 2013 from the developer, Greenland Rajawali Utama, part of the Rajawali Group. The building has already lured flagship tenants such as British American Tobacco (BAT) and an infrastructure fund sent up jointly by the Indonesian government and the World Bank. A prominent local law firm is also in the process of moving in.

BAT has taken an entire floor, which offers 90,819 sqm of premium Grade A office space in 45 leasable floors. The building is highly efficient in its floorplates, and ideal for large occupiers. The ceilings give it an airy feel, at a height of at least 2.8 meters. There’s also a Four Seasons hotel within the project (opened since June 24) and a retail podium.

While the building is groundbreaking in its approach to green design and its stunning architecture, it is also a bargain when compared with comparable real estate in the Sentral Senayan office project or the Stock Exchange building. Early movers are able to secure space at a significant discount to similar space in the heart of the CBD.

Its environmentally friendly features include daylight and motion sensors for the interior lighting, such as in the bathrooms and stairwells. The double-glazed façade keeps the strong Southeast Asian sun at bay, and is 20% more efficient than the baseline required in Singapore. Likewise, all fittings meet the “very good” specifications of Singapore’s Public Utilities Board. Water gets recycled for irrigation and cooling.

The design comes from Cesar Pelli’s firm Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, which also landmarks such as Hong Kong’s International Finance Centre and Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers. Pelli sees Capital Place as one of the most “vibrant and delightful developments” in the Indonesian capital. He was looking to create what he calls the “intensity of life.”

One interesting feature that I have yet to see emulated in Jakarta is the innovate concierge desk. Rather than just a reception, this desk can offer assistance with theater tickets, dry cleaning, taxi bookings, tourist information and flights.

Early adopters such as BAT are able to ink contracts on space that gives them exclusive access to a balcony that’s ideal for entertaining clients and for company events. That’s because the building tapers as it gets higher, with lower floors offering floor plates of 2,500 sqm. The middle floors are 2,100 sqm and the premium space at the top has a floorplate of 1,800 sqm. There are also 1,350 car-park spaces in the complex, allowing companies to reserve their spots.



