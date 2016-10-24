CNN named official broadcaster of South East Asia Property Awards 2016 finale

CNN International partners with the South East Asia Property Awards for a third straight year

CNN International, one of the world’s leading English-language, 24-hour cable and satellite news channel, has been named official broadcaster of South East Asia Property Awards 2016, an international real estate event presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

Owned by Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting System division, CNN International’s Asia Pacific feed includes key markets in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. It reaches more than 200 million households and hotel rooms in more than 200 countries around the globe.

The channel is set to broadcast a series of 30-second advertisements promoting the South East Asia Property Awards grand finals leading up to the gala dinner on 24 November.

Part of the prestigious Asia Property Awards series, the sixth edition of the South East Asia Property Awards is the biggest and most respected industry awards in the region, showcasing the finest developers and properties, developers in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines.

More than 600 guest and VIPs from all over the region are expected to attend the black-tie gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel, where the two-day Property Report Congress Singapore will also be held on 23-24 November as a precursor of the Awards.

The official shortlist of the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 is set to be revealed before the end of October.

For tickets and more details, visit the official website or email info@asiapropertyawards.com.

