South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finals countdown begins

What you need to know about the must-attend event of the year for Southeast Asia real estate

Developers from eight countries in ASEAN are getting ready for the year’s biggest event for real estate as the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finale approaches.

In a few days, the world will find out which national winner will be named Best Developer (South East Asia).

Who are the leading nominees?

Competing for the title are six leading conglomerates, including South East Asia Property Awards alums, Malaysia’s Sime Darby Property, Thailand’s MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, and the Philippines’ Megaworld Corporation.

Intiland Development, which was crowned Best Developer (Indonesia) last month, is one of the frontrunners as well for the title, having earned four grand finale nominations.

The representative from Singapore will be revealed on the night of the grand finale itself during the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme.

When and where will the grand finals be held?

The black-tie event will take place on 24 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, the same venue of previous grand finale celebrations. Television and radio personality and model Jaime Yeo returns as emcee.

Presented by Hansgrohe and supported by official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, the annual galal dinner is expected to welcome around 400 of the region’s biggest names as well as the best up and coming niche developers with the introduction of the new category for Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia).

How many awards will be presented?

A total of 14 trophies are to be handed out at the grand finale ceremony, in addition to the 20 Singapore awards that will be given away earlier in the evening.

Indonesian developers lead the evening with 15 nominations, followed by Thailand and the Philippines with 12 each. Indonesia has never won the Best Developer (South East Asia) title – previous winners include Singapore’s Far East Organization and the Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc – so it would be a historic victory if it does.

For the official grand finale shortlist, visit this link.

Tickets are still available for Southeast Asia’s most important night for real estate developers, featuring the industry’s heavy hitters and top achievers.

The South East Asia Property Awards 2016 Gala Dinner will be boosted by the support of gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, official broadcaster CNN International, and other top media partners such as Southeast Asia GLOBE and Property Report.

For reservations, RSVP to Kaoru@propertyguruinternational.com or visit the official website.

