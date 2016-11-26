Thailand real estate showcased as some of the region’s finest

In a country that boasts some of ASEAN’s most design-savvy projects, which are the most acclaimed in the region?

Thailand continues to hold court over the Asian real estate scene. The kingdom has some of the design-savviest property developers in the world, with Bangkok alone showcasing critically acclaimed residential, commercial, hotel, and retail developments that have caught the attention of design aficionados the world over. With a mass rapid transit system that is second to none in Southeast Asia, Thailand could only continue to literally pave paths for more exciting developments ahead.

Here’s a closer look at the country’s most captivating projects, as acclaimed at the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards:

MahaSamutr

Awards:

Best Villa/Housing Development in South East Asia

Best Residential Architectural Design in South East Asia

THE FACTS

Units: 80

Size: 447-587 sqm

Price range: Starts at USD1.4 million

Completion: 2017 (Phase 1)

X-factor: Asia’s largest lagoon & Hua Hin’s first and only country club

Where is it? Soi 112 Huana Tuptai Road, Hua Hin

WHY IT WON

“With white sandy lakeshore views and extensive landscaping creating a luxurious tropical resort feel, MahaSamutr is truly a top-notch residential villa development featuring a wide range of facilities. The high ceiling-ed villas come equipped with quality material specification and cutting-edge interior design.”

Siam Discovery

Award:

Best Commercial Development in South East Asia

THE FACTS

Land area: 47,000 sqm

Development value: USD112 million

Completion: 2016

X-factor: Free WiFi on every floor – a Thailand first

Where is it? Rama 1 Road, Bangkok

WHY IT WON

“Siam Discovery took a unique approach in the redevelopment of an existing commercial property. Its largely open plan concept is refreshingly different from the conventional multi-shop lots layout of retail malls.”

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Awards:

Best Residential Interior Design in South East Asia

Best Condo Development (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Units: 146

Size: 128-165 sqm

Price range: USD10,026-15,750 per sqm

Completion: 2018

X-factor: Direct connection to BTS Gold line (2017)

Where is it? Charoenakorn Road along Chao Phraya River

WHY IT WON

“This project brings a new level of ultra luxury living. The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok by MQDC puts Bangkok right on the top of the chart for branded residences worldwide – great attention to architectural design, world class services and top quality materials. This project has its own character of perfection.”

MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation

Award:

Best Developer (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Year established: 1993

Total value of completed projects: USD93 million

Number of completed projects: 5

Top projects: ICONSIAM, Magnolia’s Southern California, Magnolias French County Khao Yai, Whizdom 101

WHY IT WON

“MQDC puts the customer at the heart of everything they do. They design and build every house or condominium unit with care to high standard, functionality and sustainability, as if they built it for their own use or for their beloved family members.”

Siamese Asset Co Ltd

Award:

Best Boutique Developer (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Year established: 2010

Total value of projects: USD124 million

Number of projects: 6

Top projects: Siamese Gioia, Siamese Thirty Nine, Siamese Ratchakru, Siamese Blossom@Fashion

WHY IT WON

“Siamese Asset has clearly demonstrated their expertise in developing exclusive property projects that cater to customers who seek a residence in a quality development with unique design concepts. With attention to details, the firm also delivers products that offers high specifications and very good value for money.”

Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao

Award:

Best Green Development (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Units: 497

Size: 34.86 sqm (avg)

Price range: USD46,000 (avg)

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Heat reduction facility

Where is it? Ladprao

WHY IT WON

“Among many of the impressive green features that add great value to the project is the building design, which allows for sufficient daylight and efficient ventilation in every condominium unit, enabling residents to live comfortably and minimise energy consumption.”

theCOMMONS

Award:

Best Retail Architectural Design (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Land area: 500 square wah

Leasable area: 2,000 sqm

Development value: USD5.7 million

Completion: 2016

X-factor: Naturally beautiful exposed materials

Where is it? Sukhumvit 55, Bangkok

WHY IT WON

“Despite being a private property, the large gathering space has transformed into a public common area for the surrounding community and people to enjoy.”

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Awards:

Best Hotel Architectural Design (Thailand)

Best Hotel Interior Design (Thailand)

Best Landscape Architectural Design (Thailand)

THE FACTS

Rooms: 249

Land area: 11,200 Sqm

Development value: USD89 million

Completion: 2016

X-factor: All rooms have the Chao Phraya river view

Where is it? Thonburi, Bangkok

WHY IT WON

“This hotel is one of its kind, spacious and inviting venue that offers offers a warm feeling. The moment we entered this hotel we got blown away by the attractiveness and light color schemes. Beautiful and stunning.”

