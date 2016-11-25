Developers bring home the gold in the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 finale

Malaysia’s Sime Darby Property wins the coveted Best Developer (South East Asia) title

Southeast Asia’s best developers and achievers brought honours and prestige to their respective countries as they competed for the regional titles at the 6th annual South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finale event of the prestigious Asia Property Awards series, presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

Malaysia’s Sime Darby Property collected its first regional Best Developer (South East Asia) gong, besting other national winners from Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and SIngapore.

According to the judges, the Best Developer (South East Asia) winner is an all-rounder with a long-term commitment in the Malaysian real estate industry. “Inheriting its legacy of excellence in plantation, one of the Sime Darby Group’s core businesses, Sime Darby Property is a prominent developer with a 40-year track record of developing sustainable communities and with expertise in property development, property investment and asset management. Given its significance and constant reinvention, Sime Darby Property is certainly an integral part of developing Malaysia’s history, and now Asia Property Awards history as the 2016 Best Developer (South East Asia).”

Accepting the region’s highest honour in real estate, Sime Darby Property’s managing director Dato’ Ir. Jauhari Hamidi commented: “The recognition of Sime Darby Property as the Best Developer not only in Malaysia, but in South East Asia by such esteemed industry experts is further testament of our commitment as a trusted developer. We are honoured to receive this award and our heartfelt appreciation goes to the organisers.”

Indonesia, which led the grand final nominations tally with 15 nods, ended up with two regional design awards for Sinar Mas Land and Intiland Development, the Best Developer (Indonesia) winners in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, the Best Developer (Thailand) 2016, led the country’s regional winners, with one design award going to thecompany’s multi-billion riverfront project – The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. PACE Development’s acclaimed MahaSamutr country club and villas project in Hua Hin also took home a South East Asia design award, while Siam Piwat Co Ltd’s Siam Discovery was voted the region’s Best Commercial Development.

Two regional winners emerged from the Philippines, including a Special Recognition in Sustainable Design (South East Asia) for renowned green developer ArthaLand for its Bonifacio Global City-based ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower development.

Continuing its winning streak, Vietnam’s Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City by Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd followed up their triple victory at the Vietnam Property Awards with the Best Green Development (South East Asia) title.

Singapore’s Chiu Teng Group received another accolade as it was declared the regional winner in the new category for Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia). Singapore collected a total of two regional gongs.

Attended by 400 VIPs and senior industry figures from Phnom Penh to Jakarta, the South East Asia Property Awards celebrated the successes of all the country winners following more than a year’s journey that began with the launch of the inaugural Cambodia Property Awards in late 2015, when the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards edition began at the entry stage, until the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 held in Jakarta in October.

To date, nearly 190 awards have been presented to the region’s finest real estate developers and developments in 2016. The exclusive gala dinner ceremonies have welcomed about 3,000 guests that included top government officials, global experts, senior industry figures and even royalty, and members of the press.

Presented by title sponsor Hansgrohe, the South East Asia Property Awards grand finale was part of the two-day event on 23-24 November at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. The entire event was preceded by the two-day Property Report Congress Singapore, the high-level conference series of Asia’s industry leading Property Report magazine that featured insights from around 30 speakers including Winners and Judges of the Asia Property Awards; the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) ceremony in the early evening on the 24th.

The much-awaited grand finale event immediately followed the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 ceremony, which saw City Developments Ltd (CDL) crowned the Best Developer (Singapore).

“2016 has been a momentous year for the Asia Property Awards. Since starting 11 years ago the Awards have always endeavoured to reward the best in local real estate and produce credible winners with a transparent entry and judging system. We have achieved this goal by developing the most detailed and comprehensive entry system of any property awards in the world,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards.

“Southeast Asia’s property sector has come a long way in the last decade and we are proud to have been a part of that growth,” he added. “It’s been our privilege to work with all the developers who participated in each country over the years and we can’t wait to know who will win at the grand finals this year.”

The complete list of Regional and Country Winners in the South East Asia Property Awards 2016:

DEVELOPER

Best Developer (South East Asia)

Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

Megaworld Corporation – Philippines

Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd. – Myanmar

Sime Darby Property Berhad – Malaysia – WINNER, South East Asia

MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

City Developments Limited (CDL) – Singapore

Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia)

AppleOne Properties, Inc. – Philippines

Green Vision Construction Company Limited – Myanmar

Mitraland Group– Malaysia

Siamese Asset Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Asiana Group – Indonesia

Chiu Teng Group – Singapore – WINNER, South East Asia

DEVELOPMENT

Best Villa/Housing Development (South East Asia)

Grand Star Platinum by Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

MahaSamutr by PACE Development Corporation PLC – Thailand – WINNER, South East Asia

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

Goodwood Grand by Feature (Balmoral) Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group) – Singapore

Best Condo Development (South East Asia)

Acqua Private Residences by Century Properties Group, Inc. – Philippines

The Nassim by SonKim Land & HongKong Land – Vietnam

The Gems Garden Condominiums by Capital Development Ltd – Myanmar

Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, KL by BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

Gramercy Park by City Development Limited – Singapore – WINNER, South East Asia

Best Commercial Development (South East Asia)

SM Seaside City Mall Cebu by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City by Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd – Vietnam

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar

Medini 10 by Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

Siam Discovery by Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. – Thailand – WINNER, South East Asia

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

Marina One by M+S Pte Ltd – Singapore

Best Green Development (South East Asia)

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand – Philippines

Menarco Tower by Menarco Development Corp. – Philippines

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City by Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd – Vietnam – WINNER, South East Asia

Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, KL by BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd – Singapore

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design (South East Asia)

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand – Philippines – WINNER, South East Asia

DESIGN

Best Residential Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Grand Star Platinum by Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

Embassy Central by Urbanland Central BKK Co., Ltd – Cambodia

Uptown Ritz by Megaworld Corporation – Philippines

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

Rosehill Residences by Rose Hill Soilbuild Co., Ltd – Myanmar

The Crystal by Genting Property – Malaysia

MahaSamutr by PACE Development Corporation PLC – Thailand – WINNER, South East Asia

Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar – Indonesia

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group – Indonesia

Best Residential Interior Design (South East Asia)

Admiral Grandsuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

The Gems Garden Condominiums by Capital Development Ltd – Myanmar

Puteri Cove Residences by Pacific Star Development Pte Ltd – Malaysia

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand – WINNER, South East Asia

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd – Singapore

Best Retail Architectural Design (South East Asia)

SM Seaside City Mall Cebu by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Junction City Shopping Centre by City Square Commercial Co., Ltd (a member of Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd) – Myanmar

theCOMMONS by The Commons Co., Ltd – Thailand

The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia – WINNER, South East Asia

Best Office Architectural Design (South East Asia)

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand – Philippines

Junction City Tower by City Square Office Co., Ltd (a member of Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd) – Myanmar

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia – WINNER, South East Asia

Best Hotel Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Conrad Manila by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines – WINNER, South East Asia

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima – Indonesia

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd – Singapore

Best Hotel Interior Design (South East Asia)

Conrad Manila by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Melia Ho Tram at The Hamptons by Tanzanite International – Vietnam

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar – WINNER, South East Asia

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima – Indonesia

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd – Singapore

Best Landscape Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Melia Ho Tram at The Hamptons by Tanzanite International – Vietnam – WINNER, South East Asia

Celadon City by Gamuda Land – Vietnam

D’Lagoon by the Lake at Seri Austin by United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand) – Malaysia

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta – Indonesia

Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited – Singapore

The South East Asia Property Awards 2016 Gala Dinner was supported by co-sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, influential media partners including Property Report, CNN International, the official broadcaster of the awards, and official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, Singapore’s No. 1 property website.

For more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.