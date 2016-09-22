Fiber One sponsors Property Report Congress Thailand 2016

Thailand’s largest provider of fibre optic network signs on to support the high-level conference in Bangkok
The Digital Service Platform Fiber One offers is an integrated platform that can accommodate various advanced digital services in the future for end users at homes and condominiums. Fiber One will build, operate and then transfer the network to administrators of the residential units after 15 years without any charge.
Its revenue will come from the fee internet service providers or other digital service providers pay for leasing its network. Fiber One will also share its revenue with the administrators of the residential units throughout the 15-year period.
The fiber optic network of Fiber One will do away with the redundancy of laying separate cables by different ISPs as its network is able to accommodate various ISPs at the same time, allowing end users to freely choose an ISP they prefer without being restricted by the choice of their residential projects. On the other hand, ISPs can focus on offering their good services to users without having to be worried about investing in installing networks.
Nattawat Woranopakul, deputy CEO and chief marketing officer of Fiber One, will be speaking as one of the panelists in the Retail Segment panel discussion at Property Report Congress Thailand.
He joined Fiber One in August 2016. Prior to this, he was with Crown Tech Advance PLC, a leading consumer electronics rm in Thailand named “AJ” where he set up a new business unit of e-commerce named “Alibaba”. Previously, Nattawat founded HTC Thailand.
Property Report Congress Thailand