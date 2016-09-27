File this under cancelled: the Internet of Plants

Off the ground in some ways but not others…

Picture this: pods of plants that you can mount on a wall indoors that doesn’t need watering for a month but still managing to grow more verdantly than Poison Ivy’s garden.

This relatively self-sustaining mini-ecosystem, called Plug & Plant, is at the heart of a Kickstarter campaign — now cancelled — by Vertical Green, an architectural firm that specialises in living walls. The plants in a Plug & Plant system grow from pods rather than pots, fitted with sensors that detect the light, humidity and temperature in the room.

The sensors help ease that most taxing of all burdens for home owners: watering plants. Apparently, each pod in a Plug & Plant panel is connected to a Smart Water Tank, which can detect lack of hydration and be filled with 1.2 gallons of H2O that can trickle into the plants as needed. As for those concerned about dripping dirt, Vertical Green engineered the pods to use biodegradable polyurethane-starch instead of ordinary loam.

Through Bluetooth, the sensors transmit information about the plants to a companion app, informing you on how best to optimise plant growth. Vertical Green claims that you’ll spend just 10 minutes in an entire month taking care of the living wall.

Since the system has a modular design, you can connect as many pods as you need. Buyers have a choice between 30 species of seeds, which include everything from ornamental plants to medicinal herbs and even small crops.

Before the cancellation of the Kickstarter campaign in November, Plug & Plant had been scheduled to ship in May.

On the whole, keeping photosynthetic friends in high places has been growing in vogue. Living walls or green walls are gaining traction all over the world as architectural elements. One of the world’s biggest green walls, measuring 2,700 square metres, covers the Los Cabos International Convention Center.

