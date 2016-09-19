Global real estate leaders confirmed for Property Report Congress Thailand

Thomas Lesser of Lesser Architecture will fly in from the US to give a workshop on designing the “perfect mall”

Global real estate leaders are coming to Bangkok to talk about Thailand’s commercial real estate sector.

Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design media platform, Property Report is bringing the high-level conference series Property Report Congress to Thailand on 22 September from 08:00 to 15:30 at the Plaza Athenee Bangkok, a Royal Meridien hotel.

Property Report Congress Thailand 2016 will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions on crucial issues that will impact Thailand’s commercial real estate segment, such as overall investor trends and key locations, retail developments, the office market, and the ever-evolving design sector.

One of the highlights of the conference will be a 30-minute workshop on “How to build the perfect mall” to be facilitated by renowned architect and designer Thomas Lesser, principal at LESSER Architecture, the firm behind the acclaimed EmQuartier retail development.

Lesser, who currently teaches at Cornell University and Pratt Institute, has designed museums, theaters, broadcast and educational facilities around the world. He will fly in from the United States especially for Property Report Congress Thailand 2016.

In addition, 20-year veteran, property consultant and advisor Suphin Mechuchep, managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle Thailand, will give the opening keynote address, which will be followed by a Thailand market overview keynote speech by JLL Thailand’s head of research Andrew Gulbrandson.

Five panel discussions will be moderated by respected industry experts in the country, namely: Charles Blocker, CEO and founder of IC Partners Limited; Dr Theerathon Tharachai, chief financial officer at Project Planning Service PCL; Marciano Birjmohu, managing partner at Siam Capital Group; Dr Julapot Chiravachradej, associate dean for Planning & Development, Faculty of Engineering, KMUTT; and Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner at BDO, one of the world’s largest accountancy and auditing firms, which supervises the prestigious Asia Property Awards programme.

Conference delegates will have a chance to meet and learn from Asia’s industry leaders who are redefining the Thai property landscape. Experts from Thailand and overseas will speak at the one-day event, with the opening remarks to be given by Liam Aran Barnes, brand director and editor-in-chief of Property Report.

Clayton Wade, managing director of Premier Homes, and long-time judge at the annual Thailand Property Awards, has been named conference chairman.

After hosting successful real estate conferences in Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Yangon and Kuala Lumpur, Property Report will host its fifth event for the Congress series in Bangkok. Property Report Congress has been described as “a great networking event and platform for people in the real estate industry to come together and share ideas” by Bertil De Kleynen, sector director for Architecture, Interiors & Landscape at Atkins Global, and featured speaker at the Ho Chi Minh City conference.

Organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property portal group, and supported by official sponsor Fiber One, Property Report Congress Thailand 2016 will be followed by the 11th Thailand Property Awards 2016 black-tie gala dinner in the evening (from 18:00 to 22:30), which will be attended by 600 of the country’s top real estate developers, executives and industry professionals.

For registration and enquiries, email conference director at Amy@propertyguruinternational.com or visit the official website.

