Going mainstream: Smart home hubs in Southeast Asia

Meet George Jetson…

The future is dawning on Southeast Asian homes, thanks to two technology giants.

Samsung has partnered with Thai property developer AP to assimilate an array of smart home solutions in several residential projects, the South Korean electronics giant announced last week. An “intelligent living system” that co-opts Samsung technology will enable owners of AP homes to automate lights, air-conditioners, and other appliances at the touch of a screen.

Similarly, Singaporean telecommunications titan Singtel yesterday launched True-i, an app that centralises all compatible smart home devices within a property. The app, developed by fingerprint verification expert Hanman International, can communicate with everything from motion sensors and contact sensors to smart cameras.

“Smart homes are the homes of the future as Singapore becomes a smart nation,” Wong Soon Nam, vice president of consumer products at Singtel’s Consumer Singapore, said in a statement.

AP’s intelligent living hub is rolling out first to the upscale condominium development known as Rhythm Sathorn in Bangkok.

“The ultimate in living innovation that integrates Samsung’s advanced technology with smart devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, AP Intelligent Living will ensure homeowners the highest level of convenience and safety,” said Anuphong Assavabhokhin, AP Thailand’s chief executive.

Smart technology has increasingly become a mainstay in luxury homes. A recent study showed that 54 percent of home buyers would opt for a property with home automation tech over one without.

