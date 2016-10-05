Herman Nagaria to receive Indonesia’s Real Estate Personality 2016 award

A champion of sustainable communities, Herman Nagaria of Summarecon is the chosen one in Indonesia

A special award will be presented to Real Estate Personality of the Year 2016 recipient Herman Nagaria, director of business and property development at Summarecon, a nominee this year in the Best Mid-­Rise Residential Architectural Design category at the Indonesia Property Awards 2016.

Nagaria was chosen by the editors of Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design magazine, for championing quality townships, sustainable communities and infrastructure development to improve the lives of Indonesians.

“I’m very honoured to be presented this award. It never crossed my mind that I will be standing on the Indonesia Property Awards stage for such honour,” he says. “This award is an appreciation for the work that we’ve done over the years. It is the result of hard work, long hours and careful attention from the whole team in Summarecon.”

Born in Jakarta in 1976, Nagaria graduated with a Bachelor’sDegree in Civil Engineering from National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan in 1998. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (2001).

Nagaria previously served as assistant director of business development, and worked in various managerial positions since joining the company in 1999. He was appointed as director of Summarecon on 23 June 2006.

The son of Forbes billionaire Soetjipto Nagaria, founder of Summarecon, the younger Nagaria says his leadership style is one that can inspire and motivate all employees, “so we are all encouraged to give our abilities optimally.”

He adds that in line with Summarecon’s corporate culture, as a leader he also believers and implements democratic leadership to provide all employees the opportunity to be able to share their opinions, ideas, and contribute more to the company’s development.

To whom do you dedicate this prestigous accolade?

I dedicate this award to everyone at Summarecon, and to the founder of Summarecon, my father, who pioneered the company that is now known and has become one of the leading property companies in Indonesia. I also dedicate this award to our customers who have given Summarecon their trust and who always encourage us to keep our commitment strongly to provide high quality real estate products.

What is your vision for Indonesia’s property sector?

Our vision is for Indonesia to have new townships, new cities with modern infrastructure and facilities that are wonderful to live in. These townships will feature the latest technology and sustainable that will take Indonesia real estate to the international stage.

Summarecon Kelapa Gading, our first project, and the subsequent Summarecon Serpong, Summarecon Bekasi, Summarecon Bandung and the latest Summarecon Emerald Karawang, have contributed to our goals as a company. We always learn from our past projects, and we implement a better approach moving forward and strive for the best.

Are you optimistic about the Indonesian real estate sector?

Based on the state policies that increasingly support the property industry, we are very optimistic about the growth and development of the property industry in Indonesia. Supported by strong economic growth, increasingly widespread public transportation and improving quality of human resources, our hope is that the overall Indonesian property industry would rise up and become one of the economic pillars of the nation.

Nagaria will be presented the Real Estate Personality of the Year award at Indonesia’s premier real estate event on 13 October 2016 at Fairmont Jakarta. For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

