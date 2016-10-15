HNW Middle East students in London want to live here

How would you like a piece of real estate immortalised in Monopoly?

Just because it’s a post-Brexit world doesn’t mean foreign students will go to London to slum it. Just a year after a Mayfair apartment was let to a foreign student for GBP21,000 (USD28,000) a month, yet another super-luxury accommodation for learners is now on the market.

Real estate agency Wetherell has recently listed a 3,450-square-foot townhouse at 80 Park Lane for GBP12.5 million (USD15.3 million). For renters, that would mean shelling out a cool GBP4,000 (USD5,172) per week.

International students may not mind the copious rental price, with a teenage Saudi royal reportedly showing an interest in the townhouse. According to Wetherell, 80 percent of buyer inquiries are composed of overseas students and their parents, many of whom can be traced to the Middle East.

“This property will appeal to an ultra-high-net-worth person from the Middle East or Asia, who wants to launch themselves into Mayfair society, it’s leisure living, a business base and the ultimate address,” the agency’s CEO Peter Wetherell said in a statement.

The three-bedroom property is distinguished for being the only townhouse with its own private front door on Park Lane, since all other homes along the road are apartments, he added. Inside the property is a cavernous 60-foot-high central atrium as well as a cantilevered glass floor. The townhouse also includes a roof terrace, designer kitchen, and 10-seat dining area.

Park Lane, an address with roots in King Henry VIII’s reign, is an “iconic location” noted for its “blue-chip status on the board game Monopoly,” Wetherell said. The road has been home to the Sultan of Brunei, among other personages.

Incidentally, 80 Park Lane is close to the Fountain House, where a three-bedroom apartment was rented out to an American student last year for a cool GBP21,000 (USD28,000) or GBP5,250 (USD6,940) a week. The property, which is just a 5-minute walk from the US Embassy and boasts views of the Fountain of Joy in Hyde Park, was touted the priciest student digs in London.

Britain is one of the top international education destinations in the world. In 2014, there were 310,000 international students in the UK, with 67,500 foreign students studying in London alone.

