Hong Kong buyer just snapped up luxury home in Sydney…via FaceTime

The agent had doubted the transaction

It was as thorough as a home inspection can get.

Sydney-based real estate agent Lisa Davies showed a potential client around the property for 40 minutes. She made sure to walk him through all two levels of the house, from the swimming pool to the tennis court. The prospective buyer made an offer the next day.

This scenario would probably sound like a thousand other real estate transactions occurring around the world at any minute. Except that it happened in the most 2017 way possible: via Facetime.

The popular instant messaging app allowed the unnamed buyer to get a virtual walkthrough of the residence all the way from Hong Kong. The property was sold for AUD3.65 million (USD2.74 million).

Davies had doubted she would convert the inspection into a sale, but the area itself is seeing mounting interest from foreign buyers. The property is located in Sydney’s trendy Roseville-Chase area, in a region which has become highly popular among buyers from China, according to property consultancy Knight Frank.

“We continue to experience demand by the Chinese community for houses on Sydney’s upper north shore,” said Knight Frank Sydney director Linda Zhu.

“Whenever we’ve marketed a development site close to the Chatswood area in the past year, the enquiry level is guaranteed to be 100 per cent higher.”

