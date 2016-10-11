Indonesia Tatler signs on as media partner for Indonesia Property Awards

The authority of Indonesia’s urban elite joins other media partners Indesign Media, LivingETC, Home & Decor and Liputan6

Indonesia’s leading luxury lifestyle and high-society magazine, Indonesia Tatler, has returned as media partner for the annual Indonesia Property Awards 2016, presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru Group.

Published by Jakarta-based Mobiliari Group, Indonesia Tatler is an authority of Indonesia’s urban elite for the last 15 years.

The title, which is a “distant relative” of the British Tatler brand, chronicles the lives and activities of the country’s high society via sophisticated articles, photography, art direction and entertainment articles.

Indonesia Tatler’s readership includes influential industry leaders, CEOs and trendsetters, among others.

“Mobiliari Group, the publisher of Indonesia Tatler and other leading brand magazines, is a proud supporter of the second annual Indonesia Property Awards 2016. We know the event will once again be a success.”

Indonesia Tatler joins the Awards’ other media partners Indesign Media, LivingETC, Home & Decor and Liputan6, and the official media partner, Property Report.

Tickets for the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 are still available. VIPs who are confirmed to attend include Jakarta’s Assistant Deputy Governor for Spatial Planning, Ir Ismet Ariana, who will give the keynote address, and Herman Nagaria, director of business and property development at Summarecon, who will receive the prestigious Real Estate Personality of the year Award from the editors of Property Report magazine.

For reservations, visit the official website or email info@asiapropertyawards.com.

