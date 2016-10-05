InterContinental Kuala Lumpur unveils multi-million dollar new look

A refurbishment which “brings luxury to life”

InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, one of Malaysia’s luxury international hotels and venue of South East Asia Property Awards (Malaysia) 2016, has completed a multimillion-dollar refurbishment in conjunction with InterContinental’s 70th anniversary this year.

The refurbishment has transformed 132 Premier rooms featuring hues of soft and simple colour palettes including whites, blues and greys, and 130 Deluxe rooms, with warm, relaxing tones, plush fabrics and furnishings.

The new Premier rooms aim for “a total fresh look which makes for a wonderfully calming and sleep-inducing atmosphere.

Additional room features include plush bedding linens with a specially crafted headboard, a contemporary ensuite bathroom with a transparent glass wall and a 46” flat screen LCD TV.

“The fresh and contemporary hotel is designed for discerning business and leisure travellers, and now reflects a modern functional design concept that fulfills today’s travellers’ needs, whether individuals, families or groups”, said Mr. Clive Murray, General Manager of InterContinental Kuala Lumpur; Area General Manager, Malaysia of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). He added, “the refurbishment complements the hotel’s mission to deliver great hotels guests love and to achieve that, we should be going beyond what they expect so they stay with us and recommend us to others.”

The hotel is positioned strategically in the city’s vibrant business and commercial districts with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre within walking distance. Countless shopping and entertainment facilities are also close by, hubs including Suria KLCC, Bukit Bintang and Central Market.

The South East Asia Property Awards 2016 were held at InterContinental Kuala Lumpur in August, and was attended by 360 guests, including Guest of Honour Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz, chairman of PropertyGuru Malaysia, and keynote speaker Yang Berhormat Datuk Chua Tee Yong, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

