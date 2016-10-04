Just a few more days until Singapore Indesign 2016

Design ambassadors include Lanzavecchia + Wai Design Studio, HASSELL, and Geyer

Clock is ticking fast to the next Singapore Indesign (SGID), the annual exhibition featuring tours, talks, and networking opportunities with the world’s brightest boutique commercial design houses and leading personages from the architecture and design industries. This year’s show will be held on 8 October.

SGID 2016 promises to be a meeting of minds as architects, interior designers, specifiers, industry professionals, students, and designer hunters get shuttled around industry-first product launches, thought-provoking collaborations, and Instagram-worthy design installations at showrooms and curated spaces around the city.

To sweeten the pot, SGID is giving away more than SGD33,000 (USD24,000) in prizes to participants who are able to visit all locations on the route.

On top of the panel discussions at the much-awaited Design Conversations, the show will include guest speakers Doshi Levien, Sean Dix, Mario Mazzer, and Kelvin Ng.

Ambassadors are Hunn Wai, co-founder of Lanzavecchia + Wai Design Studio; Matthew Shang, principal at HASSELL; and Natalie Louey, global hospitality sector Leader at Geyer.

To register or learn more about this year’s event, head over here.

Indesign Magazine is a media partner of the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016.

