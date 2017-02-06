Zaha Hadid’s paintings are being bought to life in Virtual Reality

A new exhibition showcases her early artwork in an extraordinary way

The late legendary architect Zaha Hadid is the subject of a new virtual reality exhibition at London’s Serpentine Gallery, which has bought some of her early abstract paintings and drawings to life.

Zaha Hadid Architects have their own VR department, which worked with the Serpentine and Google Arts and Culture to create 360-degree virtual environments, which users can experience using an HTC Vive headset.

The four paintings are selected via a motion sensor within the headset, and they come to life to as seen in these videos.

More: Is the future of shopping malls… virtual reality?

Helmut Kinzler, who heads up the Zaha Hadid VR Group, told Dezeen:

“The VR painting installation was an idea that we pushed for – as a homage to the tragic passing of Zaha last year but also to seed and promote the potential of our VR Group.

“The paintings done by Zaha in the 80s represent a level of experimentation and development of architectural ideas that was/were groundbreaking – but also remain as valid and as alive today.”

The paintings, which Zaha did in the 1980’s, display her love of experimentation and pushing architectural boundaries.

Virtual reality has previously been largely the territory of video gamers, but experts predict that many parts of the real estate world will be taken over by VR, from the design and construction of buildings (used by architects such as Hadid’s firm) to the showcasing and sale of properties.

The exhibition runs until 12 February 2017.

Read next: Mixed reality is about to change the real estate industry forever