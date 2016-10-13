LIVE: Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016 – as it happens

What we’re learning from the experts

Today’s highly anticipated Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016 is already underway, with many of the country’s leading industry professionals in attendance.

Stay tuned, we'll be bringing you live updates from the event, including highlights from the speaker's sessions.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, where we'll be posting regular updates from the congress, and also in anticipation of tonight's Indonesia Property Awards.

10.25 am – Welcome from Liam Barnes, Brand Director and Editor in Chief for Property Report

10.35 am – Keynote Speaker: Congress Chairman Todd Lauchlan, Country Head , Jones Lang Lasalle Indonesia takes the stage.

10.40 am – Hendra Hartono, CEO, PT. Leads Property Services Indonesia, gives an overview of the current state of Indonesia’s real estate market.

Residential:

The middle and middle low segments are still active, particularly in the suburbs, within 15 to 30 km from the CBD. This segment contributes 8- percent of total existing supply of units.

The middle up and upper properties are 19.5 percent of the market, with the luxury niche market less than 1 percent.

The tax amnesty has yet to impact the condominium market, but improvements are expected.

Factors to consider when making investments are largely as they have always been – with location and traffic key factors.

Retail:

Existing supply of 4.95m sqm, with limited new supply in Jakarta.

There is a growing middle class, with an appetite for fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and gadgets.

Some new brands are planning entering the Indonesian market, however, they typically follow expansion from Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore. Indonesia is not a leader here.

Playland theme is a key factor for a successful mall. There are increasing middle class malls in secondary cities.

Hotel:

The upscale market is still experiencing growth. 5 star hotel’s numbers have tripled in the last five years, and there is more coming in the next 3 years.

Tourist arrivals continue, reaching 5 million by mid year 2016. The majority of these arrive via Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali, Soekamo-Hatta International Airport Tangeerang and Batam Airport.

New airline routes are being established, with connectivity to China and Japan.

Most visitors come from China (20.83 percent).

Airbnb is affecting the market, however this is not as damaging as it has been in cities such as Tokyo.

The Bali market is saturated.

Industrial:

There is large industrial land supply of at least 10,771 hectares in Greater Jakarta. Due to high population density and escalated land prices.

Central Java as well as Serang are becoming new interesting hotspots for industrial activities due to competitive land prices and lower wages.

Conclusion:

Sentiment is positive. The recovery will depend on the effectiveness of the tax amnesty, the new cabinet policy, the speedy completion of infrastructure program and Rupiah stabilization.