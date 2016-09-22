LIVE: Property Report Congress Thailand – as it happens

Join us to learn what the experts are saying

Today’s highly anticipated Property Report Congress Thailand 2016 is already underway, with many of the country’s leading industry professionals in attendance.

Stay tuned, we’ll be bringing you live updates from the event, including highlights from the speaker’s sessions.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, where we’ll be posting regular updates from the congress, and also in anticipation of tonight’s Thailand Property Awards.

10am: Welcome from Liam Aran Barnes, Property Report’s Brand Director and Editor-in-Chief.

Introduces Clayton Wade, Managing Director of Premier Homes.

10.15am: Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director Jones Lang LaSalle (Thailand) gives the opening keynote.

She covered Thailand’s new tax, describing it as a financial burden for property owners as well as banks. Some of these owners particularly those who are asset rich but cash poor could be forced to sell their assets if they cannot afford the new tax scheme.

However, the new tax should encourage a more efficient use of land. She said: “while many people will be hurt by this new tax when it is put into effect, but as it benefits the country in the long term, we should all support this.”

She also mentioned the more stringent enforcement of the hotel act, particularly in Phuket, which prevents property owners from renting out their property for a period of less than one month. This is one step towards making the real estate market more transparent, she said. “Policies should protect owners, consumers and the wider market in the long term.”

Suphin also mentioned the global transparency index, where Thailand ranked 38th out of 109 countries covered in the index, showing a steady improvement in the country’s transparency.

“Higher transparency levels also mean lower risks to owner’s developers and occupiers when making real estate decisions.”