Luxe Bangkok condos score big in last 5 years

Demand for world-class conveniences rises in Thailand

Plus Property conducted a real estate survey in regards to luxury condominiums in Bangkok recently and the results showed that there continues to be strong demand from both Thai and foreign customers for these types of units. The property and facilities management company noted that prices for luxury condos rose 30 per cent in the past five years.

“Luxury condominiums are receiving good response due to their unique design, luxury, international image, use of premium materials, tastefully designed and foreign imported furniture, and warranty,” Anukul Ratpitaksanti, Deputy Managing Director, Plus Property Company says. “These properties also have more extensive conveniences and facilities than other properties, including swimming pools, Jacuzzi, fitness facilities with 360 panoramic views, automatic parking facilities, sky lounges, movie theaters, pet zones, playgrounds, and limousine services. Some properties even offer parking more than 100 percent parking, and charging stations for electric vehicles.”

The research showed that there have been 22 luxury condominium projects put on the market since 2011. The majority of these projects are in the central business district with 75 per cent being found in the inner Sukhumvit and Silom-Sathorn areas. One reason property developers are choosing to focus on luxury projects in these areas is due to mid-level and budget properties currently being affected by weakening purchasing power.

Plus Property’s data showed that luxury properties have experienced an average price increase nearly 30 per cent. The majority of luxury projects have been built by large property developers who have more experience in developing upscale projects that cater to high-net worth individuals. Luxury projects also require high-end facilities management to ensure they meet the needs and tastes of residents.

“The facility management at these properties are world-class. Luxury properties are likely to provide even more of these premium features and services in the future,” Anukul concludes.

This article originally appeared on DDProperty.com on 15 December 2016

