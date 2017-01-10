Luxury developers are tempting residents via their tastebuds

The promise of a more delicious lifestyle is calling

Last week we reported how the overzealous building of luxury apartments in the US is leading to oversupply.

Now, we’ve heard tell that developers are including food themed amenities as a unique selling point for their project, adding everything from food delivery services to in-house restaurants available only to residents, writes Mansion Global.

111 Murray in Tribeca, for example, will be offer tenants a complimentary breakfast when the private café ‘Patisserie’ launches in 2018.

“Instead of a basic tea and coffee service, 111 Murray Street will boast an exclusive patisserie providing residents something to look forward to when leaving their home every day,” said Winston Fisher, a partner with Fisher Brothers, which is developing the building with Witkoff.

Heading south to Miami, and residents at Echo Aventura, have direct access to a speciality caffine fix

courtesy of Panther Coffee and kosher breakfasts from local bakery Zak the Baker, and organic, non-GMO meals from boutique café Dr Smood.

Over in Los Angeles, residents at Ten Thousand access to on site nutritionists, acupuncturists and performance coaches.

“The services from the lifestyle educators and nutritionists will include everything from nutrition coaching and personalized consulting to mapping out a plan for wellness, nutritional diet and optimizing energy,” said Roman Speron, vice president of developer Crescent Heights.

It’s not just developers stateside who are getting in on the action. Across the pond in London, we’ve heard that Spire London is planning to include drone delivery services which can fly your takeaway meal right to your private balcony and ‘pizza lifts’ at Gatti House in the city’s west end.

Over in our part of the world, Singapore developers have been advised that in order for a developer to succeed in the current climate they must include certain ‘added-value amenities.’ In a food obsessed nation, surely it’s only a matter of time before this extends to exclusive gastronomical delights?



