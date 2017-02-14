Luxury developers can’t leave this Bangkok neighbourhood alone

It’s been cool for years, but now it’s red hot

A new wave of luxury condo projects is coming to Thonglor with property developers expected to launch more than THB 50 billion of new developments on the popular street this year, reports local media. Pruksa, Land and Houses and Sansiri all have new launches in the works.

The latter developer has already released the details of its THB 4 billion fashion-condominium project, Khun by Yoo inspired by Starck. The luxury project will boast 148 units with prices expected to THB 15 million a unit. Thonglor is a good residential location for both Thais and foreigners who work in Bangkok’s central business districts and that is why Sansiri was drawn to the location.

More: Bangkok’s Thonglor in high demand from buyers and renters

“Following our survey and after expanding our market overseas, we were confident that Thonglor was the destination for us, especially for luxury residences, and as a result we launched our luxury fashion-condominium project, Khun by Yoo, to the market,” says Sansiri President Srettha Thavisin to media.

Pruksa Real Estate is set to introduce The Reserve Thonglor 2, a luxury condominium worth THB 4 billion. Prices for units at the project start at THB 10 million. The company is hoping to tap into the area’s recent popularity for those seeking high-rise accommodation.

Another developer with a new project along Thonglor is Land and Houses who will be launching the THB 4 billion Bangkok Thonglor. The project will have 148 units when completed and the starting price is THB 18 million per unit. With a lack of new properties in Thonglor, the company believes its project will be in demand from buyers.

This story originally appeared on DDProperty.com on 14 February 2017.

Read next: Why Thonglor remains Bangkok’s epicenter of cool