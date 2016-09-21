Major Development’s head honcho is Thailand’s Real Estate Personality 2016

First winner announced for the 11th annual Thailand Property Awards

Dr Suriya Poolvoralaks, managing director of Major Development, has been voted by the editors of Property Report as Thailand’s Real Estate Personality of the Year 2016.

Chosen for leading one of the country’s top names in the luxury segment, Dr Suriya follows Minor International founder William “Bill” E. Heinecke, who received the prestigious honour last year.

“Vision without action is just a dream. I dedicate this Real Estate Personality award to all the young men and women at Major Development who have contributed their efforts to the MJD brand and for making our collective vision come true,” he said.

“Extra credit goes to Marque Sukhumvit team and Muniq Sukhumvit 23 team, whose effort and dedication leads us to tonight’s prestigious award.”

Marque Sukhumvit is a finalist for the Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok) award the 11th Thailand Property Awards 2016, which takes place on 22 September at Plaza Athenee Bangkok (a Royal Meridien hotel).

Dr Suriya believes that the Thailand property market has shown to be resilient despite many obstacles over the years. “The industry has learned the lesson from the crisis in 1998 and 2003 and every parties involved, including developers, contractors and financial institutions, have adjusted to prepare for future crisis ever since.

“For this reason, I believe that the industry can withstand any future crash despite all the warning in the media,” he added. “The economy, as well as the property sector, have passed the lowest point and are ready to take off as early as next year.”

Major Development has been in the business for 18 years specialising in the luxury segment, but has also diversified into the low-rise condominium and other residential products throughout the years, including the MUNIQ brand, which targets the younger crowd who would like to become business owners.

“I humbly accept this award on behalf of the company and my staff. We consider this award as an acknowledgment that Major Development is one of the leading developers in the market. It is a validation of our work principle, which is to focus on one market segment: the luxury segment. Our original mission is to be the leading developer in high-rise high-end condominiums.”

Dr Suriya will personally receive this award at the 11th anniversary gala dinner of the Thailand Property Awards, the biggest real estate event in the Kingdom.

For more information and tickets, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

