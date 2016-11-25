Malaysian developer scoops the top award

The best developer in the region goes to…

At a time when the Malaysian economy was at a worrying low due to the Asian Financial Crisis, one company decided to buck conventionality and be bold – and real estate superstars were born.

Malaysia’s very own Sime Darby Property Berhad nabbed the top gong at this year’s South East Asia Property Awards, which took place on 24 November 2016 at the Shangri-la hotel in Singapore.

The only Malaysian company to emerge with a regional win, we also list the Malaysian country winners below. Some truly fantastic new developments this year, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Sime Darby Property Berhad

Award: Best Developer (South East Asia)

THE FACTS

Year established: 2007

Total value of projects: USD2.83 billion

Number of projects: 145

WHY IT WON

“Inheriting its legacy of excellence in plantation, Sime Darby Property continues its quest in nation-building. Given its significance and constant reinvention and innovation, Sime Darby Property is certainly part of developing Malaysia’s history.”

Mitraland Group

Award: Best Boutique Developer (Malaysia)

THE FACTS

Year established: 1998

Total value of projects: USD413 million

Number of projects: 11

WHY IT WON

“Mitraland’s developments are well conceptualised, designed and priced; this winning formula has paid off as seen by the numerous awards bestowed on projects, several of which have received the industry’s stamp approval. Mitraland has made conscious efforts in creating developments that are eco-friendly and truly high quality.”

Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, KL by BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd

Awards:

Best Condo Development (Malaysia)

Best Green Development (Malaysia)



THE FACTS

Units: 121

Size: 5,000 sqft (avg)

Price range: USD454 per sqft (avg)

Completion: 2016

X-factor: 50-m saltwater pool

Where is it? Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar

WHY IT WON

“Tucked away amidst the lush, cool greens of Bangsar, it is the last prime piece of real estate in the area. The contemporary landscape design combines water and flora, to create a dynamic and distinctive green space at Serai, which has been guided by the Conquas and the Green Building Index.”

Medini 10 by Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Award: Best Commercial Development (Malaysia)

THE FACTS

Total land area: 87,555.60 sqft

Net leasable area: 415,578.56 sqft

Development value: USD127 million

Completion: 2018

X-factor: On track to receive Green Building Index certification

Where is it? Medini, Iskandar Puteri, Johor

WHY IT WON

“Medini Iskandar Malaysia has been for years the master developer of Medini and the demand-driven approach that they have been giving to Medini 10, the first premium-grade office tower in Medini, together with the unique concept of the design and the available ‘plug and play’ utilities, have been the winning factor for this project.”

The Crystal by Genting Property

Award: Best Residential Architectural Design



THE FACTS

Units: 151

Size: 3,900 sqft (avg)

Price range: USD61.10 per sqft (avg)

Completion: 2017 (Phase 1)

X-factor: Modern contemporary architectural design

Where is it? Bandar Genting Indahpura

WHY IT WON

“The architecture of the houses at The Crystal is beautifully modern contemporary. The clean lines and forms defined by a combination of tropical pitched roof and mono-pitched feature are definitely a highlight of the development.”

Puteri Cove Residences by Pacific Star Development Pte Ltd

Awards: Best Residential Interior Design (Malaysia)

THE FACTS

Units: 658

Size: 678-3,918 sqft

Price range: Starts from USD205,000 per unit

(Q4) Completion: 2017

X-factor: Interiors designed by DWP group

Where is it? Puteri Harbour Private Marina, Iskandar Puteri (formerly Nusajaya)



WHY IT WON

“Puteri Cove Residences sets a totally new standard in terms of quality of construction, design and conducive lifestyle in Iskandar Malaysia. The developer has leveraged on the unique location and designed it with a great abundance of lifestyle enhancers, unique concierge services, a self-contained environment with plenty of retail outlets, and amenities that will make residential living a truly special experience.”

United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand)

Awards:

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

Best Landscape Architectural Design for D’Lagoon by the Lake



THE FACTS

Year established: 2005

Total value of projects: USD254 million

Number of projects: 42

D’Lagoon – Development by the Lake

Units: 262

Size: 807-2,796 sqft

Price range: USD234,500 per unit (avg)

Completion: 2018

X-factor: Part of a smart, health-focused township

Where is it? Johor Bahru

WHY IT WON

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development:

“Following UMLand’s lead, long-term impact and long tail effect are both keys to sustainability whilst a dynamic vision must also be in place to cater for any new circumstances in the future.”



D’Lagoon – Development by the Lake:

“D’Lagoon’s expansive lush greeneries and healthy facilities, highlighted by a beautiful lake that surrounds the property, are impressive. The lake also reflects D’Lagoon’s water-edge lifestyle, as well as the neighbourhood pocket gardens, outdoor gym, playground, gazebo and jogging track along the lake.”