Malaysian property prices to improve from 2018

Everything is a cycle

Axis REIT Managers Bhd head of investments Siva Shanker expects the property market to start improving only in 2018 to 2019.

“Although things are looking bad now, it won’t be like that forever. Everything is a cycle. 2017 will see the market finding its level and the knee jerk reaction will subside,” said Siva at the recently concluded seminar “The Malaysian Property Market: Opportunities amidst Uncertainties.”

“2018/2019 will see the market beginning to level out and start its upward trend again while 2020/2021 will see the market peaking again,” he added.

The commercial office space market is expected to remain lacklustre in 2016 and 2017.

“With the additional office space expected to complete by end of 2016 on top of the still available space in the Klang Valley, the general market will continue to be a tenants’ market,” said Siva, who also served as former president of the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents.

This article originally appeared on PropertyGuru.com.my on 2 November 2016

