Nearly 30 speakers lined up for 2nd Property Report Congress Singapore

Property Report’s conference series returns to Singapore on 23-24 November 2016 to gather experts from around the region

Singapore is the next stop of the Property Report Congress, the acclaimed conference series hosted by Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design media platform.

The two-day event on 23-24 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore will bring together nearly 30 experts from Singapore and around the Southeast Asia to discuss the current state of the region’s real estate markets, plus crucial issues such as cooling measures in Singapore, infrastructure projects in the Philippines, transit-oriented development in Malaysia, impact of tax and property law in Indonesia, potential oversupply in Cambodia, Thailand’s changing urban skyline, foreign investment in Vietnam, and the emerging market of Myanmar.

Confirmed speakers at Property Report Congress Singapore 2016 include respected industry leaders from Asia and beyond, such as Kent Wertime, co-CEO of Ogilvy and Mather Asia Pacific, who will give the opening keynote address “Future Markets: Accessing the Next One Billion Middle Class Consumers.”

Other panel moderators will come from eight countries of the South East Asia Property Awards, including: Simon Griffiths, senior associate director, CBRE Cambodia; Rudolf Hever, executive director, Alternaty Real Estate (Vietnam); Richard Emerson, managing director, Emerson Real Estate (Myanmar); Prem Kumar, executive director, Jones Lang Wootton; Suphin Mechuchep, managing director, Jones Lang LaSalle Thailand; Hendra Hartono, CEO, Leads Property Services Indonesia; Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president, TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc (Philippines); and luxury expert Alexander Karolik-Shlaen, managing director, Panache Management (Singapore).

Conference delegates will have a chance to meet and learn from Asia’s industry leaders who are redefining the property landscape in ASEAN and Asia Pacific. There will also be a dedicated panel session with the Real Estate Personality of the Year winners from Southeast Asia in 2016, including: Cambodia’s Rithy Sear, chairman, Worldbridge Group of Companies; Thailand’s Suriya Poolvaralaks, managing director, Major Development; and Indonesia’s Herman Nagaria, director of Summarecon Agung.

As always, the opening and closing remarks will be given by Liam Aran Barnes, brand director and editor-in-chief of Property Report.

Since debuting in Singapore in October 2015, five successful Property Report Congress events have been held in Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Yangon, Kuala Lumpur and most recently in Bangkok, which welcomed the series’ biggest audience in 2016 of about 140 delegates, speakers and media.

Property Report Congress has been described as “a great networking event and platform for people in the real estate industry to come together and share ideas,” according to Bertil De Kleynen, sector director for Architecture, Interiors & Landscape at Atkins Global, and featured speaker at the Ho Chi Minh City conference.

Day 1 of Property Report Congress Singapore 2016 will run from 08:00 to 17:30 (including networking lunch and coffee break), followed by the cocktail networking reception in the evening from 17:30 to 19:00.

Day 2 will run from 08:00 to 16:00 and include activities such as a country break-out sessions, networking lunch and afternoon networking session.

Organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group, the conference will followed by the annual South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finals on the 24th, where around 600 of the region’s top real estate developers, executives and industry professionals will gather to reward the finest developers and projects in eight ASEAN countries.

Property Report Congress Singapore 2016 is supported by official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, the country’s leading property website, and top media partners such as the Oxford Business Group and Retail News Asia.

For registration and enquiries, email conference director at Amy@propertyguruinternational.com or visit the official website.