New Zealand has the worlds fastest growing house prices – Juwai

Global housing market remains polarised

The worlds fastest growing residential prices are in New Zealand, a report from Chinese real estate portal Juwai.com has revealed.

The Juwai Global House Price Index, released this month, marks New Zealand out as the world leader for Q2 2016.

“New Zealand has overtaken Europe to take the lead as the strongest perfomer this quarter, with a 10.43 percent increase. In contrast, the Australian market underwent a gradual slowdown.

“Nationwide median housing prices surged as much as 10.43 percent, a 5.19 percent year-on-year increase from the year before,” the report reads.

Romania took the second spot, with a 10.10 percent annual house price increase, with Germany coming in third at 9.90 percent.

Overall, Europe is where house prices are rising fastest, with Turkey, Malta and Iceland all within the top ten.

At the other end of the scale, Russia is the worst performer, with a decline of 12.46 percent y-o-y in Q2 2016.

In Asia, there is sharp polarisation. “Nine Asian markets were upbeat and either charted housing price gains or performed better than the previous quarter, while the remaining Asian markets continued their declining streak.”

Japanese housing has shown improvement, despite the economic slowdown. Residential prices increased 5.7 percent year on year thanks to growing demand, Yen appreciation and government stimulus.

Other Asian countries displayed modest growth, with Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea experiencing 4.38 percent, 3.58 percent and 1.07 percent increases respectively.



