Nominations sought for third annual Vietnam Property Awards 2017

The hunt is on for the finest properties in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic real estate markets

PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group, in association with title sponsor Kohler, has launched the annual Vietnam Property Awards 2017, which seeks the finest real estate developers and properties in the country.

Now in its third year, the Vietnam Property Awards has become one of the most-awaited industry events of the country’s real estate calendar. In 2016, more than 450 guests and VIPs attended the gala dinner that saw Nam Long Investment Corporation crowned as the year’s Best Developer.

The 2017 edition was formally unveiled on 9 November 2016 in a press conference at the InterContinental Asiana Saigon, where Asia Property Awards founder and managing director Terry Blackburn was joined by representatives from Kohler and co-sponsors Malloca and An Cuong Wood, official judging supervisor BDO, and official property portal Batdongsan.com.vn.

More than 100 nominations are expected to be received by the organisers this year – up from 60 official submissions in 2016 – as more major and up-and-coming developers want to gain the industry’s stamp of approval from the Vietnam Property Awards.

The awards programme is divided into three sections, namely Developer, Development and Design covering the residential, commercial and resort segments, with the eligibility period covering current developments with expected completion in December 2019.

Nominations are now being accepted at AsiaPropertyAwards.com/nomination/vietnam/. Submissions can come from developers, consumers and the general public. There is no fee to enter in any category.

In addition to the various categories, there will be special awards for Best Green Development, Special Recognition in CSR and Special Recognition in Sustainable Development. There will also be a new Real Estate Personality of the Year as chosen by the editors of Asia’s industry-leading Property Report magazine, who last presented the coveted award to CapitaLand (Vietnam)’s CEO Chen Lian Pang.

The ‘Best of the Best’ round winners from the Vietnam will compete in the regional grand finals at the 7th South East Asia Property Awards, held annually in Singapore, opening up their businesses to new audiences around the region.

“2016 has been a momentous year for the Asia Property Awards, especially the Vietnam Property Awards, which has become one of biggest annual events,” says Blackburn. “Every year the quality of entries get better and better, and we are proud to support the continued progress of the Vietnamese property sector.”

Deadline for nominations is on 24 March 2017. The official shortlist, comprising one Winner and up to four Highly Commended companies or projects in each category, will be revealed by an independent judging panel in late April 2017, while the black-tie gala dinner is set to take place on 2 June 2017.

The awards gala, which is supported by local representative Oriental Media Vietnam, and media partners such as Property Report and Deluxe Magazine, begins with a two-hour international cocktail networking reception, followed by a lavish four-course dinner, and the awards ceremony proper. Previous VIP guests and keynote speakers include Mr Nguyen Tran Nam, former Deputy Minister of Construction of Vietnam and the incumbent chairman of Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA).

A precursor to the awards, PropertyGuru Real Estate Summit Vietnam 2017 was also launched on 9 November. The summit, which will cater to C-level and senior management executives, will be held a day before the annual dinner on 1 June and take place at the same venue.

Super early bird tickets are now available. For reservations and more information about the Vietnam Property Awards and Real Estate Summit Vietnam, email info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

