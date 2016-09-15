Nominees revealed ahead of Indonesia Property Awards 2016 gala dinner

Twenty-three developers from Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok and Makassar are competing for 27 awards

With a combined 32 nominations, Intiland Development, KG Global, Putragaya Wahana, Sinar Mas Land and Selong Selo Group lead the final list of nominees for the 2nd annual Indonesia Property Awards 2016, an international real estate event presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

The list comprises 23 established and emerging names in Indonesian real estate, some of which have returned after reaping honours at the inaugural awards last year.

More than 100 entries were received in 2016 – doubling the total from 2015 – for 46 projects located in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok and Makassar.

More: Asia Property Awards joins Twitter and Instagram on 11th anniversary

It should come as no surprise that Intiland Development, which earned a total of nine nods, is one of the frontrunners this year, with outstanding entries in the luxury condo, landed houses, retail, office and green development categories.

The Jakarta-based Intiland Development is going up against 2015 Best Developer (Indonesia) winner Sinar Mas Land, which is up for four awards in 2016, in three categories. Will it continue its reign this year?

One of the big winners at the inaugural ceremony last year, KG Global, collected nine nominations and is another frontrunner. More development has been undertaken in its acclaimed Regent Residences Jakarta, allowing it to be nominated again for a luxury condo gong.

With Indonesia’s affluent middle-class and millionaire population growing rapidly, there is a stable demand for world-class luxury developments in the capital, and the competition in the Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta) category will be one to watch out for, with strong contenders such as Intiland Development and six-time nominee Putragaya Wahana.

Other companies that received multiple nominations include Lombok-based Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group with four nods, and Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra with three nominations.

Winners of the shortlist categories and special awards will be revealed in an exclusive awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 October, at the Fairmont Jakarta, the official venue of the Awards.

More than 300 industry leaders and real estate professionals are expected to attend the black-tie gala dinner that will be graced by VIP guest and keynote speaker Mr Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), the Governor of Jakarta.

There will be 27 trophies to be presented to the archipelago’s best developers and developments at the ceremony. For the first time in Indonesia, there will be honours for Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design, Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design, Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design, and a Special Recognition in Sustainable Development, as well as Best Residential Development (Surabaya), Best Residential Development (Lombok) and Best Residential Development (Makassar), reflecting the growth of Indonesia’s regional destinations.

A special award will be presented to Real Estate Personality of the Year 2016 recipient Herman Nagaria, president director of Summarecon, a nominee this year in the Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design category.

Nagaria was chosen by the editors of Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design magazine, for championing transit-oriented developments and sustainable communities in Indonesia, not just in top urban locations but in other regions as well, such as Bandung, West and Central Java, Banten, Sulawesi, South Sumatra and Yogyakarta.

More: Indonesia Property Awards 2016 names head judge

Hendra Hartono, CEO of Leads Property Services Indonesia, and chairman of the independent panel of judges, expresses delight with the quality of entries in 2016, noting that it made the judges’ job a little bit easier.

“This year we have some new faces who joined the central panel of judges. They come from different backgrounds and skill sets, and all are respected professionals in the industry,” Hartono says. “We do hope that by having these reputable names on the panel, we have increased the credibility of the Indonesia Property Awards as the premier industry awards system in the country.”

BDO, one of the world’s largest accounting and auditing firms, supervised the entire judging process to ensure fairness and transparency for which the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards programme is known.

The competition does not end at the Fairmont Jakarta – top winners in Indonesia will move on to the grand finale in Singapore to compete at the 6th South East Asia Property Awards 2016 with their regional peers from seven ASEAN countries.

Desmond Heng and associates of BDO Indonesia, official judging supervisor Jaime Rivera, Asia regional director of gold sponsor Crystal Lagoons Local media interviews Hendra Hartono, chairman of the judges

“It is no secret that the past year was quite challenging for the Indonesian property market, but the sector has shown its resilience by producing and launching quality projects that are at par with the best developments in Southeast Asia,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards.

“The Indonesia Property Awards is a great reminder that quality developments prevail. We are amazed by the support given by the developers for our second year of holding the awards in Indonesia. Due to the number of entries that we received, we increased the categories from 22 last year to 27 this year, and even expanded some categories to recognise the achievements of the sector,” he adds.

More: Hansgrohe presents the 2016 Asia Property Awards series

The Indonesia Property Awards 2016 will boosted by the support of title sponsor Hansgrohe, gold sponsor Crystal Lagoons, official media partner Property Report – host of the high-level real estate networking conference Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016, which happens in the same venue right before the annual Gala Dinner – and the country’s top media and business associations, as well as the network of 16 million real estate consumers of the PropertyGuru Group, including Indonesia’s leading property website, Rumah.com.

Early bird tickets to Indonesia’s premier real estate event are offered until 23 September only. For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

The full shortlist of official nominees in the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 is below:

DEVELOPER

Best Boutique Developer

PT Asiana Lintas Development (Asiana Group)

PT Supermal Karawaci

DEVELOPMENT

Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta)

Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar

Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

The Hamilton by PT Intiland Development Tbk

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best High-End Condo Development (Jakarta)

Synthesis Residence Kemang by Synthesis Development

Best Affordable Condo Development (Jakarta)

Bassura City by Synthesis Development

Biz Lofts @ U Residence by PT Supermal Karawaci

Casa de Parco by Sinar Mas Land

Embarcadero by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk

U Residence Tower 3 by PT Supermal Karawaci

Best Housing Development (Jakarta)

Jakarta Garden City (Cluster River Garden) by PT Modernland Realty

Metland Tambun (Cluster Platinum) by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk

The Eminent (Clusters: Ingenia, Illustria, Prestigia, Precia, Vivacia) by Sinar Mas Land

Best Residential Development (Lombok)

The Residences by Terry Magee Development

Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group

Best Residential Development (Makassar)

The St. Moritz Makassar by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk

Best Residential Development (Surabaya)

One Icon Residences by PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk

The Capital Square by PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk. Group

Best Hotel Development

Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Best Retail Development

Metropolitan Mall Cileungsi by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk

PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best Office Development

Menara Astra by Hongkong Land

Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best Green Development

GOP 6 (Green Office Park Lot 6), BSD Green Office Park Complex by Sinar Mas Land

Mangkuluhur City Office Tower 1 by KG Global

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

DESIGN

Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design

Anandamaya Residence by PT Brahmayasa Bahtera

Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar

Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

The Primrose Condovilla by PT Summarecon Agung Tbk

Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design

Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best Residential Interior Design

Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best Retail Architectural Design Retail

PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land

Best Office Architectural Design

Menara Astra by Hongkong Land

Pacific Century Place – Jakarta by PT Prima Bangun Investama

Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best Hotel Architectural Design

Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Best Hotel Interior Design

Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Best Landscape Architectural Design

Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

The Australian Embassy

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Real Estate Personality of the Year

Herman Nagaria, President Director, Summarecon

Note: The awards for Best Developer, Special Recognition in CSR, Special Recognition in Sustainable Development, Best Housing Development (Indonesia), Best Condo Development (Indonesia) and Best Commercial Development (Indonesia) will be revealed during the Gala Dinner.