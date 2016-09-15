Nominees revealed ahead of Indonesia Property Awards 2016 gala dinner

Twenty-three developers from Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok and Makassar are competing for 27 awards
With a combined 32 nominations, Intiland Development, KG Global, Putragaya Wahana, Sinar Mas Land and Selong Selo Group lead the final list of nominees for the 2nd annual Indonesia Property Awards 2016, an international real estate event presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.
The list comprises 23 established and emerging names in Indonesian real estate, some of which have returned after reaping honours at the inaugural awards last year.
More than 100 entries were received in 2016 – doubling the total from 2015 – for 46 projects located in Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok and Makassar.
It should come as no surprise that Intiland Development, which earned a total of nine nods, is one of the frontrunners this year, with outstanding entries in the luxury condo, landed houses, retail, office and green development categories.
The Jakarta-based Intiland Development is going up against 2015 Best Developer (Indonesia) winner Sinar Mas Land, which is up for four awards in 2016, in three categories. Will it continue its reign this year?
One of the big winners at the inaugural ceremony last year, KG Global, collected nine nominations and is another frontrunner. More development has been undertaken in its acclaimed Regent Residences Jakarta, allowing it to be nominated again for a luxury condo gong.
With Indonesia’s affluent middle-class and millionaire population growing rapidly, there is a stable demand for world-class luxury developments in the capital, and the competition in the Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta) category will be one to watch out for, with strong contenders such as Intiland Development and six-time nominee Putragaya Wahana.
Other companies that received multiple nominations include Lombok-based Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group with four nods, and Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra with three nominations.
Winners of the shortlist categories and special awards will be revealed in an exclusive awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 October, at the Fairmont Jakarta, the official venue of the Awards.
More than 300 industry leaders and real estate professionals are expected to attend the black-tie gala dinner that will be graced by VIP guest and keynote speaker Mr Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), the Governor of Jakarta.
There will be 27 trophies to be presented to the archipelago’s best developers and developments at the ceremony. For the first time in Indonesia, there will be honours for Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design, Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design, Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design, and a Special Recognition in Sustainable Development, as well as Best Residential Development (Surabaya), Best Residential Development (Lombok) and Best Residential Development (Makassar), reflecting the growth of Indonesia’s regional destinations.
A special award will be presented to Real Estate Personality of the Year 2016 recipient Herman Nagaria, president director of Summarecon, a nominee this year in the Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design category.
Nagaria was chosen by the editors of Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design magazine, for championing transit-oriented developments and sustainable communities in Indonesia, not just in top urban locations but in other regions as well, such as Bandung, West and Central Java, Banten, Sulawesi, South Sumatra and Yogyakarta.
Hendra Hartono, CEO of Leads Property Services Indonesia, and chairman of the independent panel of judges, expresses delight with the quality of entries in 2016, noting that it made the judges’ job a little bit easier.
“This year we have some new faces who joined the central panel of judges. They come from different backgrounds and skill sets, and all are respected professionals in the industry,” Hartono says. “We do hope that by having these reputable names on the panel, we have increased the credibility of the Indonesia Property Awards as the premier industry awards system in the country.”
BDO, one of the world’s largest accounting and auditing firms, supervised the entire judging process to ensure fairness and transparency for which the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards programme is known.
The competition does not end at the Fairmont Jakarta – top winners in Indonesia will move on to the grand finale in Singapore to compete at the 6th South East Asia Property Awards 2016 with their regional peers from seven ASEAN countries.
“It is no secret that the past year was quite challenging for the Indonesian property market, but the sector has shown its resilience by producing and launching quality projects that are at par with the best developments in Southeast Asia,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards.
“The Indonesia Property Awards is a great reminder that quality developments prevail. We are amazed by the support given by the developers for our second year of holding the awards in Indonesia. Due to the number of entries that we received, we increased the categories from 22 last year to 27 this year, and even expanded some categories to recognise the achievements of the sector,” he adds.
The Indonesia Property Awards 2016 will boosted by the support of title sponsor Hansgrohe, gold sponsor Crystal Lagoons, official media partner Property Report – host of the high-level real estate networking conference Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016, which happens in the same venue right before the annual Gala Dinner – and the country’s top media and business associations, as well as the network of 16 million real estate consumers of the PropertyGuru Group, including Indonesia’s leading property website, Rumah.com.
Early bird tickets to Indonesia’s premier real estate event are offered until 23 September only. For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.
The full shortlist of official nominees in the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 is below:
DEVELOPER
Best Boutique Developer
- PT Asiana Lintas Development (Asiana Group)
- PT Supermal Karawaci
DEVELOPMENT
Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar
- Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
- The Hamilton by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best High-End Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Synthesis Residence Kemang by Synthesis Development
Best Affordable Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Bassura City by Synthesis Development
- Biz Lofts @ U Residence by PT Supermal Karawaci
- Casa de Parco by Sinar Mas Land
- Embarcadero by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
- U Residence Tower 3 by PT Supermal Karawaci
Best Housing Development (Jakarta)
- Jakarta Garden City (Cluster River Garden) by PT Modernland Realty
- Metland Tambun (Cluster Platinum) by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk
- Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- The Eminent (Clusters: Ingenia, Illustria, Prestigia, Precia, Vivacia) by Sinar Mas Land
Best Residential Development (Lombok)
- The Residences by Terry Magee Development
- Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group
Best Residential Development (Makassar)
- The St. Moritz Makassar by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
Best Residential Development (Surabaya)
- One Icon Residences by PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk
- The Capital Square by PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk. Group
Best Hotel Development
- Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
- Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
Best Retail Development
- Metropolitan Mall Cileungsi by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk
- PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group
- South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best Office Development
- Menara Astra by Hongkong Land
- Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
- South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best Green Development
- GOP 6 (Green Office Park Lot 6), BSD Green Office Park Complex by Sinar Mas Land
- Mangkuluhur City Office Tower 1 by KG Global
- South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
- Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
DESIGN
Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design
- Anandamaya Residence by PT Brahmayasa Bahtera
- Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar
- Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design
- The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
- The Primrose Condovilla by PT Summarecon Agung Tbk
Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design
- Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group
- Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best Residential Interior Design
- Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
- Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group
- The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best Retail Architectural Design Retail
- PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group
- South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land
Best Office Architectural Design
- Menara Astra by Hongkong Land
- Pacific Century Place – Jakarta by PT Prima Bangun Investama
- Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
- South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best Hotel Architectural Design
- Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
- Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
Best Hotel Interior Design
- Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
- Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
Best Landscape Architectural Design
- Selong Selo by Selong Selo Group
- Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
- The Australian Embassy
PUBLISHER’S CHOICE
Real Estate Personality of the Year
- Herman Nagaria, President Director, Summarecon
Note: The awards for Best Developer, Special Recognition in CSR, Special Recognition in Sustainable Development, Best Housing Development (Indonesia), Best Condo Development (Indonesia) and Best Commercial Development (Indonesia) will be revealed during the Gala Dinner.