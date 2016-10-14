Notable achievers in real estate named Indonesia Property Awards 2016 winners

A total of 30 award winners from Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Lombok and Makassar were announced

More than 330 of Indonesia’s leading names in real estate, architecture and design gathered on Thursday night (13 October) at the prestigious Fairmont Jakarta for the annual Indonesia Property Awards 2016, an international event presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru Group, Asia’s leading online property group.

The final stretch of the ASEAN strand of the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards series before moving on to the grand finale in Singapore, the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 named Intiland Development as the year’s Best Developer, beating more than 20 shortlisted companies for the coveted title.

“As one of the most reputable property developers in Indonesia, Intiland has always believed in sophisticated building designs. Intiland has also been consistently developing high-caliber properties that can be benchmarked against other commercial and residential properties in world-class cities,” according to panel of judges. “Their portfolio is testament to their innovativeness that is coupled with modern state-of-the-art facilities, giving occupiers, buyers and investors a great experience and sense of pride.”

Intiland also earned two other top awards for Best Housing Development (Indonesia) for the Serenia Hills landed housing project, and Best Commercial Development (Indonesia) for South Quarter, an office building that will cater to the rapidly growing businesses in Jakarta.

Intiland Development's newly appointed independent director Perry Yoranouw received the award for Best Developer (Indonesia) 2016 from Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of Asia Property Awards

Judged by an elite group of industry experts and veterans led by judging panel chairman Hendra Hartono of Leads Property Services Indonesia, the 30 winning companies and personalities at the Indonesia Property Awards represented the very best in Indonesian real estate at a time when there is a noticeable softening demand in the sector.

“2015 marked as the lowest point of the property market in Indonesia, mainly due to sluggish macro-economic conditions. Despite the short-term economic slowdown that has affected investor sentiment, the Indonesian property market in general has shown resilience, especially when compared with different economic crisis of the past,” commented Hartono.

He also noted the improvement in the quality of entrants this year, not just in the capital but in various regional locations as well, symbolising the growth of the industry and the emerging markets’ transition into maturity.

Nearly 130 entries were received in 2016 – doubling the total from last year – for more than 40 projects located in Jakarta and Bali, as well as in Surabaya, Lombok and Makassar, which now have new categories dedicated to the emerging markets.

The judging panel of the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 with host and Asia Property Awards founder and managing director Terry Blackburn together on stage

One of the regional developments to earn multiple accolades, including two awards and two Highly Commended honours, was the Lombok-based Selong Selo Residences by the Selong Selo Group. Benefitting from a great, serene location and the newly surfaced road infrastructure, Selong Selo has attracted many affluent local and foreign investors and contributed to the growing interest in Lombok real estate.

Another big winner at Indonesia’s biggest night for real estate was The Mansion at Le Parc by six-time nominee Putragaya Wahana, which earned four gongs, including the top award for Best Condo Development (Indonesia). The concept for the acclaimed luxury condo project in Jakarta mixes the city’s rich heritage with early 20th-century architecture and Dutch influences.

Although Putragaya Wahana’s nominated office project, Thamrin Nine Tower 1, didn’t win in the Best Office Development category – that honour went to Intiland’s South Quarter – it collected instead the Best Green Development trophy. The Balinese rice terraces-inspired development is on track to receive the Green Mark Platinum Certification from the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore, and has been noted for its ascending greenery concept.

Putragaya Wahana wins fifth award, this time for Best Condo Development (Indonesia) for The Mansion at Le Parc Liam Aran Barnes, editor-in-chief and brand director of Property Report, hands the Real Estate Personality of the Year trophy to Herman Nagaria, director of property and business development at Summarecon Agung

The new category for Special Recognition in Sustainable Development was also highly anticipated as two winners were chosen, namely Prima Bangun Investama and Summarecon Agung. The latter also had another reason to celebrate as the company’s director of property and business development, Herman Nagaria, was presented the award for Real Estate Personality of the Year by the editors of Property Report for championing sustainable townships across the country.

“I’m very honoured to be presented this award. It never crossed my mind that I will be standing on the Indonesia Property Awards stage for such honour,” he said. “This award is an appreciation for the work that we’ve done over the years. It is the result of hard work, long hours and careful attention from the whole team in Summarecon.”

Jakarta’s Assistant Deputy Governor for Spatial Planning, Ir Ismet Ariana, who was the evening’s VIP guest, applauded the Indonesian developers’ innovations and sustainability efforts amidst the growing awareness in the entire Southeast Asian region.

More than 330 guests and VIPs attended the annual gala dinner of the Indonesia Property Awards 2016, presented by title sponsor Hansgrohe, at the Fairmont Jakarta on 13 October BDO Indonesia are the official judging supervisors, led by director Desmond Heng Carmen Yee, senior regional sales manager at Hansgrohe, title sponsor, at their product showcase

Top winners from seven other ASEAN countries will compete with the big winners in Indonesia for the regional titles in the 6th annual South East Asia Property Awards 2016 to be held on 24 November at the Shangri-La Singapore, which will be attended by more than 500 guests and VIPs.

BDO, one of the world’s largest accounting and auditing firms, will once again supervise the entire judging process at the grand finals to ensure fairness and transparency for which the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards programme is known.

“It’s our pleasure to hold Indonesia’s premier real estate event of the year for a second time. The entries this year are amazing, allowing us to increase the number of categories from 22 last year to 29 this year,” said Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards. “The success of the Indonesia Property Awards is largely testament to the market’s ability to adapt to changing macroeconomic conditions and real estate trends.”

The Indonesia Property Awards 2016 received tremendous support from title sponsor Hansgrohe, gold sponsor Crystal Lagoons, and the country’s top media and business associations, as well as the network of 23 million real estate consumers of the PropertyGuru Group, including Indonesia’s leading property website, Rumah.com.

Indonesia Property Awards 2016 gold sponsor Crystal Lagoons’ Asia regional director Jaime Rivera gives a workshop on water-based technology at the Property Report Congress Indonesia on 13 October held at Fairmon Jakarta Speakers, VIP delegates and organisers of the first Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016 with keynote speaker and the head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro

Official media partner Property Report earlier hosted the high-level real estate networking conference Property Report Congress Indonesia 2016 right before the annual Gala Dinner and featured industry experts such as Bambang Brodjonegoro, the Minister of National Development Planning of Indonesia, who talked about how the government is supporting the real estate industry in his keynote speech.

Panel moderators at the Jakarta leg of the acclaimed conference series included: Mina Ondang, director, Cushman & Wakefield (“How the MRT could transform Jakarta real estate”); Mink Tan, chief designer/registered architect, MINKKE Architects (“The rise of state-of-the-art architecture in Indonesia”); and Paulius Kuncinas, regional editor, Oxford Business Group (“What tax and the law can do improve the Indonesian real estate market”).

