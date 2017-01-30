Our top 10 China stories from the Year of the Monkey

Living to tell a rambunctious year for real estate

Happy New Year of the Rooster, one and all!

In the last lunar year, the Chinese were aping each other, given to panic buys at home and peripatetic property purchases anywhere from Canada to Cyprus. From the dizzying highs of the Shanghai market to the ever-tinier but ever-pricier apartments of Hong Kong, it was clear that the Middle Kingdom meant no monkey business.

To celebrate the new year, we’re looking back at our top 10 stories from the nation with extraordinary real estate stories.

When we held a mirror to the top stratum of Chinese society, our readers responded in droves. Our choice picks of insights from Hurun’s annual list of China’s wealthiest people, released in October, became the most-viewed of any China-related story last year.

The buildup to our third ever China Property Awards began in November with the announcement of nominees, which spanned 13 companies across the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. Judging from our views, the anticipation was very high, eventually landing this story as the Monkey Year’s second-most viewed.

China may be atoning for its ill repute as a land of cheap knockoffs, which extends to its real estate developments. From replicas of French chateaus and Mediterranean villas, Chinese developers have graduated to designing houses that are truly, proudly local, with some modern elements thrown for good measure.

Jack Ma’s success story has not been lost on the Chinese government. In July, we reported on public officials actively fomenting the rise of start-ups and establishing thousands of innovation centres. There were not enough talent, suppliers, and amenities to justify their creation. Worse, these empty innovation centres presaged an “extremely large” risk of a property bubble.

Apprehensions about the depreciating renminbi spurred mainland property developers into increasing their land and building acquisitions south, we reported in August. The US greenback-pegged Hong Kong dollar turned out to be an especially powerful deciding factor.

More: It takes decades for you to buy a small apartment in these cities

In November, we revealed that Dr Benny Chow, director of sustainability, Hong Kong at Aedas, joined our ever-growing roster of speakers at the Property Report Congress China, which tackled some of the biggest real estate trends of 2016. Other luminaries at the event included Asia Business Council’s Mark Clifford; Gregory Ku, managing director, JLL Macau; and Vincent Cheung, executive director, Colliers International.

Sino-Ocean capped the last Gregorian year with the highest honours in the third China Property Awards, held at the JW Marriott Hong Kong on 7 December. The highest accolade of the night was a back-to-back win for the Beijing-based developer, while independently managed private equity real estate firm Phoenix Property Investors snagged three out of its five total nominations. Twenty-two awards were presented in front of nearly 200 VIPs and senior industry figures, including Hong Kong billionaire Chao Sze-Tsung Cecil.

Weird can be beautiful — but not to Beijing government officials. In February, we reported that China’s State Council had issued an edict effectively banning the alien-looking feats of architecture that had been cropping up all over the mainland.

Clearly, there was much anticipation for the 2016 iteration of the China Property Awards. The formal launch of last year’s awards and Property Report Congress China on 28 July became our ninth most viewed story in 2016.

The Great Firewall of China has been an impediment to web masters hoping to penetrate the country’s vast trove of Internet users. Many sites are censored or downright blocked in the country, from Facebook to Google. In September, we highlighted the efforts of Sotheby’s International Realty to work around this obstruction by partnering with China’s largest property portal Juwai.com. It’s a match made in Confucian heaven so far.

Read next: A sustainable Chinese city? There’s no such thing