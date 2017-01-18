PropTech enthusiasts will be getting virtual together in London next month

VR headsets at the ready!

If you happen to be in London on 16 February, then your inner geek can brush up on the latest VR and AR trends.

The UK-based initiative Realities Centre, in cooperation with Tech London Advocates (TLA) Property Technology (PropTech) will be holding a conference on Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) for PropTech at the centre’s Christopher Street headquarters.

The conference will gather some of the most well-informed thought leaders on AR & VR proptech from the academia and private sector in the UK. Participants and guests will get to see live demonstrations of the latest proptech products and take advantage of networking opportunities.

More: Not just another hotel room: German PropTech CEO talks

The event, which starts at 6pm, will include talks and live demos from Microsoft Hololens, Matterport, and Jones Lang LaSalle. Speakers include James Dearsley of The Digital Marketing Bureau; Samuel Horti of Property Week; and Dan Hughes.

An AR hackathon will be announced soon. A registration link will be provided to those interested in creating their own AR Hololens applications for PropTech.

Realities Centre soft-opened last month to engage experts in the fields of AR, VR, MR, and 360 video through co-working, incubation, events, training, courses, hacks and more. Email them at contact@newrealities.space for more details or visit www.realitiescentre.com

Read next: What Elon Musk’s Hyperloop could mean for PropTech