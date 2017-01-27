Real estate helped speed up the Philippine economy last year

Ambitious GDP growth targets already set for 2017

The property sector played no small part in driving the Philippine economy to one of its fastest growth rates last year.

Real Estate, Renting & Business Activities (RERBA) in the Philippines grew 9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with 7.8 percent in the same period in 2015, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The Philippines has lately been one of Southeast Asia’s stronger economic performers, registering a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.8 percent in 2016, the PSA reported. Cambodia and Laos meanwhile posted GDP growth rates of 7 percent, while Vietnam and Indonesia grew 6 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, according to The World Bank.

However, PSA attributed the rapid expansion of RERBA mainly to Renting & Business Activities, which grew 14.6 percent in Q4 2016, up from 11.5 percent in Q4 2015. Real estate posted a growth of 6.8 percent in Q4 2016.

At 6.6 percent, the Philippine economy’s Q4 showing was the slowest quarterly growth for 2016, but the statistics agency was quick to note that it surpasses the 6.5 percent growth seen in Q4 2015. GDP grew 7.1 percent in Q3 2016, the strongest among the ASEAN and the fastest growth for the country in three years.

The World Bank projects a GDP growth of 6.9 percent for the Philippines this year. Local officials have been emboldened to set more ambitious targets.

“Given this growth in 2016, we believe that the target of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent for 2017 is highly likely,” said Ernesto Pernia, President Rodrigo Duterte’s socioeconomic planning secretary, in a statement yesterday. “In the medium-term, we expect growth to strengthen further towards 7 percent to 8 percent. This would mean that, over the next six years, the economy will expand by about 50 percent in real terms, and per capita income will rise by over 40 percent.

“This should bring us to the upper middle income category standing by 2022.”

