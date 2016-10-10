Robotic kitchens: Is the future served or to be taken with a grain of salt?

Now homemakers have a hand in the kitchen, literally

What could well be the world’s first robotic kitchen is now in the hands of crowdfunders.

UK startup Moley Robotics is seeking investments for an invention that could dramatically make cooking a piece of cake in the future: a self-contained kitchen with two robotic arms that can prepare meals, well, by their own hands.

Its creators hope to install this futuristic kitchen in new-build homes or as an upgrade to existing properties by 2018, reported TechCrunch.

Moley launched last week a campaign on Seedr that seeks GBP1 million (USD1.2 million) in funds with the promise of offering up to 2.6 percent in equity to investors. The campaign has been met with enthusiastic response so far, accumulating GBP533,212 (USD662,000) in funds. Investments can start from GBP10 (USD12) all the way to GBP30,000 (USD37,200).

The arms, with 24 joints and 20 motors, are so sophisticated that they are also being used by NASA, the International Business Times reported. They are built to handle most kitchen utensils and tools, including knives, hobs, ovens, whisks, and blenders.

Creator Mark Oleynik has designed the robot arms to create dishes from recipes uploaded into its system like songs in an iTunes library. Michelin-starred chefs and novices alike will be able to share and trade recipes from around the world through this digital platform.

Better yet, the arms can learn recipes through motion-capture cameras. In one demonstration, the robotic cook was able to parrot Tim Anderson, 2011 BBC MasterChef winner, in action.

“Whether you love food and want to explore different cuisines, or fancy saving a favourite family recipe for everyone to enjoy for years to come, the Automated Kitchen can do this,” Oleynik told the International Business Times. “It is not just a labour saving device – it is a platform for our creativity. It can even teach us how to become better cooks.”

