Russia’s spy homes in the US: 4 things we know so far

President Obama shuttered two vast compounds in retaliation for Russian manipulation of the US elections

Two luxury properties are at the centre of reprisals by the outgoing US administration against Russia for interference in the presidential elections.

President Barack Obama announced on Thursday that he is closing spacious compounds in Glen Cove, Long Island and Centreville, Maryland that had doubled as Russian bases for intelligence operatives.

The directive makes good on Obama’s promise earlier this month to mete out sanctions on Russia after US intelligence reports suggested that cyberwarfare compromised the Nov. 8 election results. Thirty-five unnamed Russian individuals have been deemed “persona non grata” in the states.

We’ve rounded up some facts about the properties in question:

They’re enormous

Russian espionage lives large. Set on 14 acres of land, the Long Island compound is the location of the famous Killenworth mansion, which has 49 rooms on offer. The Maryland estate, on the other hand, is spread out over 45 acres near the confluence of the Corsica and Chester rivers. The centrepiece of the compound is a three-storey Georgian manse, which one Russian ambassador, speaking with Washington Life magazine, likened to a “dacha” or traditional summer retreat house.

They’re historic

Killenworth was built in 1912 by the industrialist George duPont Pratt. The Centreville estate was formerly owned by John J. Raskob, builder of the Empire State Building. Both later became assets of the Soviet Union.

Residents were quite neighbourly

Parties were often held, with children even spotted going to the Maryland compound, The New York Times reported. Neighbour Julie Patterson told the Times that the Russians invited locals to a Labor Day celebration. The Russians would win neighbours over with “gifts of vodka and caviar,” the Times reported.

They like tennis, very much

Tennis courts reportedly surround the Russian spy headquarters in Maryland, in addition to a swimming pool, soccer field, and sailing club. In a 1987 Washington Post report, a tennis player at the compound revealed that it would be hosting a tournament with players from the International Monetary Fund.

To punish occupants of the Long Island compound for surveillance activities, the Glen Cove City Council deprived them of discounts to tennis permits, The Times reported.

