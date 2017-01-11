Save the dates: Asia Property Awards 2017 season calendar

The region’s biggest real estate events that you cannot miss in 2017

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series promises to be even bigger in 2017 with more awards, new categories and more respected personalities celebrating the region’s finest real estate developers and developments, as well as achievements in design and green building.

More than 200 national and regional awards are at stake at the long-running awards programme, which enters its landmark 12th year, making it the most recognised and most respected industry awards show in Asia.

Nominations from the general public are accepted here.

When and where are these events taking place, and how to join? Read on…

2nd Cambodia Property Awards

Entries close: 13 January

Gala dinner date: 24 March

Venue: Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/cambodia/

5th Philippines Property Awards

Nominations end: 10 February

Gala dinner date: 4 May

Venue: Fairmont Makati

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/philippines/

3rd Vietnam Property Awards

Nominations end: 24 March

Gala dinner date: 2 June

Venue: InterContinental Asiana Saigon

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/vietnam/

3rd Myanmar Property Awards

Nominations end: 21 April

Gala dinner date: 30 June

Venue: Sule Shangri-La Yangon

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/myanmar/

4th Asia Property Awards (Malaysia)

Nominations open: 25 January

Gala dinner date: 17 August

Venue: InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/malaysia/

12th Thailand Property Awards

Nominations open: 22 February

Gala dinner date: 15 September

Venue: Plaza Athenee Bangkok (a Royal Meridien hotel)

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/thailand/

3rd Indonesia Property Awards

Nominations open: 7 March

Gala dinner date: 12 October

Venue: Fairmont Jakarta

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/indonesia/

7th Asia Property Awards (Singapore) & Grand Finale

Nominations open: 17 May

Gala dinner date: 10 November

Venue: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/singapore/

For more sponsorship and partnership enquiries, email info@asiapropertyawards.com.

