Save the dates: Asia Property Awards 2017 season calendar

The region’s biggest real estate events that you cannot miss in 2017
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series promises to be even bigger in 2017 with more awards, new categories and more respected personalities celebrating the region’s finest real estate developers and developments, as well as achievements in design and green building.
More than 200 national and regional awards are at stake at the long-running awards programme, which enters its landmark 12th year, making it the most recognised and most respected industry awards show in Asia.
Nominations from the general public are accepted here.
When and where are these events taking place, and how to join? Read on…
2nd Cambodia Property Awards
Entries close: 13 January
Gala dinner date: 24 March
Venue: Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/cambodia/
5th Philippines Property Awards
Nominations end: 10 February
Gala dinner date: 4 May
Venue: Fairmont Makati
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/philippines/
3rd Vietnam Property Awards
Nominations end: 24 March
Gala dinner date: 2 June
Venue: InterContinental Asiana Saigon
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/vietnam/
3rd Myanmar Property Awards
Nominations end: 21 April
Gala dinner date: 30 June
Venue: Sule Shangri-La Yangon
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/myanmar/
4th Asia Property Awards (Malaysia)
Nominations open: 25 January
Gala dinner date: 17 August
Venue: InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/malaysia/
12th Thailand Property Awards
Nominations open: 22 February
Gala dinner date: 15 September
Venue: Plaza Athenee Bangkok (a Royal Meridien hotel)
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/thailand/
3rd Indonesia Property Awards
Nominations open: 7 March
Gala dinner date: 12 October
Venue: Fairmont Jakarta
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/indonesia/
7th Asia Property Awards (Singapore) & Grand Finale
Nominations open: 17 May
Gala dinner date: 10 November
Venue: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
Tickets: http://www.asiapropertyawards.com/singapore/
For more sponsorship and partnership enquiries, email info@asiapropertyawards.com.
Read next: BDO is the official supervisor of the 2017 Asia Property Awards