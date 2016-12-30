Singapore defaults a bellwether for Asia

Analysts are predicting potential defaults on bond issuances

Singapore saw five companies, including oil services firms Swiber Holdings and Swissco Holdings, default on nearly SGD1 billion of bonds this year, revealed a Bloomberg report.

Restructuring specialist KPMG expects the defaults to widen to include the city-state’s property developers, after housing prices fell the most in over seven years during the third quarter of 2016.

The commodities-related defaults in Singapore may prove to be the canary in the coal mine.

“Singapore is a bellwether for the larger Asean and Asian region,” said Andy Ferris, Singapore-based partner at Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee. “Some of the fundamental problems those industries face won’t go away. Many of the companies in the commodities sector have high levels of debt and depressed revenues.”

More: Singapore home sales down 31% in November

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that the Asia-Pacific region’s energy-related firms, including coal miners and oil services companies, face USD12 billion of dollar bonds maturing in 2017, while real estate companies must repay USD8.7 billion.

Oil producer MIE Holding’s dollar notes maturing 2018 traded at 83.3 cents on the dollar on Monday (26 December), while commodities trader Noble Group’s dollar bonds due 2020 traded at 84.2 cents.

Graham Martin, Head of Restructuring at KPMG Singapore, expects more defaults among shipping and oil services firms throughout the Asian region, including countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We think Indonesia will be one of the top markets for restructuring work in 2017,” said Martin.

This article originally appeared on PropertyGuru.com.sg on 29 December 2016

Read next: 6 key takeaways from Singapore’s Real Estate Personality of the Year