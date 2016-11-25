South East Property Awards (Singapore) – meet the winners!

Who walked away with the top gongs?

The annual South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 saw many of the regions most renowned real estate professionals don their ballgowns and tuxedos in the Island Ballroom of the Shangri-La Hotel on 24 November 2016.

Singapore, despite experiencing some market woes, continues to be a force for exciting innovation. Here’s the low-down on the Singapore winners and their top projects:

City Developments Limited (CDL)

AWARDS

Best Developer

Special Recognition in CSR

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

Best Luxury Condo Development for Gramercy Park

THE FACTS

Year established: 1963

Number of projects: 140

Known for: 80-plus Green Mark-certified projects

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“Time and again CDL delivers. Their experience and consistency in upscale, residential property development is probably unmatched in the real estate scene in Singapore. And the company’s pioneering and continuing initiatives in its sustainability drive is a testament to its genuine concern for the larger world.”

Gramercy Park

THE FACTS

Units: 174

Size range: 1,184-1,292 sqft (two-bed plus study) to 5,533-7,287 sqft (penthouse)

Price range: USD1,868 per sqft

Completion: 2018

X-factor: Sleek, curvilinear façade and sun-shading fritted glass panels

Where is it? 57 Grange Road

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“Gramercy Park achieves a touch of class with the distinction of luxury in a delightfully thoughtful manner through design and construct. Gramercy Park also delights in providing unexpected public lawn space, and a layered positioning of aspirational lifestyle amenities.”

Chiu Teng Group

AWARDS

Best Boutique Developer

THE FACTS

Year established: 1983

Total value of projects: USD1.37 billion

Number of projects: 11

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“Moving from strength to strength, Chiu Teng Group has managed to focus on enhancing the consumer experience. The company’s key design fundamentals are flexibility and modularity, which are also client-focused.”

M + S Pte Ltd

AWARDS:

Best Commercial Development for Marina One

Best Mixed-Use Development for Marina One

Best Office Development for Marina One Offices

THE FACTS

Year established: 2011

Formed by: Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited

Marina One Residences

THE FACTS

Units: 1,042

Size: one- to four-bedrooms and 8 penthouses

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Green Mark Platinum certification

Where is it? 21, 23 Marina Way



What the judges say:

“Marina One is an integrated mixed-use development, which is very important for both Singapore and Malaysia. It is an iconic project in Singapore new marina bay business district. Marina One comes alive through the design of world-renowned architect Christoph Ingenhoven, and will transform the way Singaporeans live, work and entertain in Singapore’s vibrant new CBD.”

Marina One Offices

THE FACTS

Land area: 99,027.28 sqft

Net leasable area: 1.88 million sqft (approx)

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Bicycle parking lots and shower facilities

Where is it? 21, 23 Marina Way

What the judges say:

“The judges feel that Marina One is a deserving winner for its exceptional balance of large office floor plates, luxury residences and unique retail offerings set around lush greenery, excellent connectivity to major MRT lines and expressways, with sweeping panoramic views of the Marina Bay area. There are two office towers, the largest grade-A office space in Singapore.”

Feature (Balmoral) Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

AWARDS

Best Housing Development for Goodwood Grand

THE FACTS

Units: 65

Size: 775-1,300 sqft

Price range: USD1.3-5.03 million per unit

Completion: 2018

X-factor: Enchanting meditation corner

Where is it? 16 Balmoral Road

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“Nestled in an exclusive enclave on Balmoral Road, the eight lavish strata bungalows of Goodwood Grand present the finest in sophisticated living. The judges feel that Goodwood Grand is a deserving winner for its tasteful consideration in the luxuries of space, manicured landscaping and unobstructed views.”

Novel Developments Pte Ltd

AWARDS

Best Green Development for M Social Singapore

Best Hotel Development for M Social Singapore

Best Hotel Architectural Design for M Social Singapore

Best Hotel Interior Design for M Social Singapore

THE FACTS

Rooms: 293

Total land area: 48,632.42 sqft

Gross floor area: 82,519.58 sqft

Completion: 2015

X-factor: Interiors by iconic designer Philippe Starck

Where is it? 90 Robertson Quay

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“M Social is a chic addition to the Robertson Quay waterfront with its modern interpretation of the site’s industrial past. The warehouse typology is evident throughout the hotel architecture and its interiors though clever use of materials and sculpting of spaces. It’s social media-ready, designed for millennials to feel at home. The guest rooms are delightful with warehouse-esque Alcove rooms and chic 5m lofts, offering a chic quiet getaway right by the historic Singapore River.”

MCC Land

AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

THE FACTS

Year established: 2010

Number of projects: 5

CSR initiative: School Pocket Money Fund project

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“Not only MCC Land is deeply engaged in better building techniques and materials, the company is also heavily invested in improving the lives of society by contributing to children’s causes.”

MCL Land Limited

AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

Best Landscape Architectural Design for Soi Acres





THE FACTS

Year established: 1966

Total projects completed: 20

CSR initiative: MINDSET Care Limited

WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“MCL Land established MINDSET Care, a registered charity, to make a difference in the area of mental health. Over the years the MINDSET Awareness Drives and Mini-MINDSET Days played important roles in reducing the stigma attached to mental illnesses.”

SoL Acres

THE FACTS

Units: 1,327

Size: 930 sqft (avg)

Price range: USD719 per sqft (avg)

Completion: 2019

X-factor: Singapore’s first EC to feature one-bed with study units

Where is it? Choa Chu Kang Grove



WHAT THE JUDGES SAY

“The large common landscape area in Sol Acres has allowed the developer to provide an abundance of lush greenery as well as amenities that go beyond the typical offering for EC projects in Singapore.”

Francis Koh

Francis Koh, Managing Director and Group CEO of Koh Brothers Group Limited, won the title of Real Estate Personality of the Year.

The Property Report editorial team say:

“Koh’s creativity and pursuit of unique business opportunities have proven to be a breath of fresh air in Singapore’s relatively stale market of late. He’s also renowned for his hands-on approach and open-door policy at Koh brothers, the group his father founded more than five decades ago.”